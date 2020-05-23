Memorial Day is taking on a new face this year amid COVID-19 concerns.
I checked the Blount County Veterans Affairs’ Facebook page and saw that the United Veterans of Blount County Memorial Day program will be cancelled for safety’s sake, and rightly so. The post explains, “It would be very hard to maintain physical distancing at such a large-scale event. Each year, many of our attendees are over the age of 70 and it’s not worth putting their health at risk. Hundreds of Memorial Day programs across the nation have also been cancelled this year.”
Instead, this alternative was given. “With that said, people can still do their part remembering and honoring those who died for the freedoms we enjoy in America. The National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in military service to the United States. People can visit cemeteries and memorials to honor our brave heroes. People can also use social media to post about a local hero on Memorial Day.”
Also from the Facebook page, East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery has cancelled services, although flags were placed on each veteran’s grave at both the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on E. Governor John Sevier Highway 68, Knoxville, and the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View Pike, Knoxville. The post adds that “The cemetery gates will remain open during Memorial Day weekend and everyone is welcome to visit both state veterans cemeteries in Knoxville.”
In searching online for observances in this time of social distancing, I found this link: https://www.military.com/memorial-day/memorial-day-events-and-discounts.html. It gives a listing of virtual ceremonies and televised specials. Among those are:
Ancestry’s “Parade of Heroes,” which commemorates Memorial Day and the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII; the virtual event will stream at 11 a.m. Monday on Ancestry’s Facebook page.
Although the traditional live concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will not be held to ensure the health and safety of all involved, a special 90-minute presentation of the National Memorial Day Concert will air on PBS from 8 to 9:30 p.m. today. The concert will also be streaming on Facebook, YouTube, the PBS website and available as Video on Demand, May 24 to June 7.
Due to social distancing, the 2020 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C., has been canceled but will be replaced by a pre-recorded television special, “The National Memorial Day Parade: America Stands Tall” airing at 2 p.m. Monday on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox stations nationwide.
I found yet another way to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, through the Veterans Legacy Program. According to the website at www.cem.va.gov/legacy, “VLP encourages students and teachers at the University and K-12 level around the country to immerse themselves in the rich historical resources found within NCA (National Cemetery Association) national cemeteries. Participants research Veterans interred in national cemeteries and develop educational tools that increase public awareness of Veteran service and sacrifice.”
The site has a link for resources for teachers and educators to become involved in the project.
Also visit the Veterans Legacy Memorial website at www.vlm.cem.va.gov, an online database which provides a tribute page for each of the nearly 4 million service members and veterans interred in National Cemeteries across the country. The searchable database gives information about the person and also provides a space where tribute messages, memories and stories can be shared.
On this Memorial Day, consider the words of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who said, “Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.”
May we, as a united country, never forget.
