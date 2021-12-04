I decided a couple of days ago to get my house in a festive Christmas spirit. I’m pretty minimal nowadays on the decorating part but for some reason, the thoughts of having more pretties to put a twinkle in my eye this year are dancing in my head.
First thing up was finding the Christmas tablecloth I bought last year — the one that actually arrived three weeks after I was told it would be here, after Christmas had already passed. I did find it. It was in a dining room chair where I had thrown it in disgust at the end of December 2020. For those who may be wondering how I missed it in a dining room chair, I must confess that I normally eat meals in the living room now. With the pandemic, I’ve had no family gatherings here in almost two years, either, and perhaps the dining room needs a bit of decluttering, a task I’m determined to finish this weekend.
The tablecloth is washed and ready to go, and I have a Christmas centerpiece stored someplace that can be used. It’s with other Christmas decorations I’ve shunned for a few years. Now all I have to do is remember where I stored them the last time I used them.
No Christmas prep would be complete without — gasp — actual cleaning. So in the true spirit of Christmas, I have been removing the Halloween decorations, otherwise known as cobwebs, from the corners and door frames as well as the accumulated dust on the ceiling fans and other surfaces. It hadn’t really registered how long I’ve put off dusting until my grandson, the one that reminds me entirely too much of both myself and my late brother, rubbed a finger across a piece of furniture last time he was here and gleefully said, “Mamaw! Look at all the dust!” with a huge mischievous Seth-grin on his face. He wouldn’t have kept that grin if I’d obeyed my first inclination, which was to get a dust rag and furniture polish and tell him to have at it. No matter. I will either do it myself or entice the little yahoos over here with pizza and refuse to feed them until they help dust and vacuum.
Another prep is to actually buy Christmas presents. With six grandchildren now, that’s a fairly important part of Christmas and I can’t just give them money. The three older kids would be OK with that, but what kind of fun is a piece of paper with a dead president’s head on it going to be for a 1-year-old, 2-year-old and 3-year-old? All six will still get the dead presidents but I do like to have a present for them to open to go with it.
Perhaps they will even get the presents on or before Christmas Day this year. Last year, most of the presents were out someplace hanging around with the red tablecloth. I actually ordered them in time, according to the website I ordered from. Delivery by Dec. 18, I was told. Then it changed to the 23rd. Then it changed to the 27th. Ivey’s made it in time and one of Nevaeh’s; the rest had to wait. Once again, I was so ticked off that I didn’t even wrap the blasted presents when they finally arrived. Why bother in the middle of January? One came late that I had forgotten about, a video to go along with Nevaeh’s stuffed animal. We were both surprised when that one showed up.
So, wish me luck. This Christmas is going to be the hap-hap-happiest since …
Well, you finish the thought. In the meantime, I think I’ll watch “Christmas Vacation.”
Thank heavens, I don’t have a Cousin Eddie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.