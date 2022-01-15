In my last column, I talked about picking my “one word” for 2022 — the word I plan to be the focus of my year — and how I was impressed to choose “play.” In the 67th year of my birth, it’s time to play a little, or play a lot, in whatever way I please. Right now, I’m “playing” with creating handmade junk journals, using junk mail for the pages and sewing them together with leftover embroidery floss in a three-hole pamphlet stitch. Talk about a win-win situation! The mail is a free source of pages, I don’t worry about creating perfection, and the things I use to decorate the pages are what would otherwise be considered trash, such as old newspapers and magazines. I tear out images or quotes that pique my interest and glue them onto the junk mail pages.
If I want a background on the pages other than the mail, I’ll tear pieces from packing papers (more trash!) into the shape I want and glue them down. Have you ever noticed all the different patterns on the inside of security envelopes from your junk mail? They make nice backgrounds for a junk journal, too. It’s amazing what craft materials are available when we look at old things with new eyes. Product packaging, bags prescriptions come in, tea bags (without the tea, of course), Christmas wrapping paper scraps, even old receipts and appliance manuals you’d normally toss in the trash … you name it, it’s junk journal fodder.
I also have old acrylic paints from crafting days of yore that I’m going to dig out and use in my journal. Who knows, I could become the next Grandma Moses, given enough time and trash to experiment on! It’s quite satisfying to try out a new skill this way. There’s no pressure to be “perfect.” The objective is simply to play, and if it doesn’t turn out, no problem. The fun is in the journey, not the destination.
A couple of readers shared their own “one word” and the process they used to determine what it would be. One is my friend of many years, Linda Kay Baker, who had never gotten around to choosing a word for the year before. She said she felt led to do so for 2022 but had no idea what it should be. From her email:
“I have a lifetime word that my mother taught me, and I in turn have taught the same word to my children and grandchildren,” she wrote. “My mother’s word was ‘give.’ I learned the true meaning of this word by the example my mother set for me. I have tried to live up to her kindness of giving but will never be able to give back to our community like she did.”
For 2022, Linda said she searched the Bible, praying that God would give her a word. “I read many Bible verses but kept going back to Titus 3:14, ‘Our people must also learn to engage in good deeds to meet pressing needs, so that they will not be unfruitful,’” she said. “I did not know what word God was sending me; ‘good deeds’ was two words and ‘meet pressing needs’ was three words, so why did I keep going back to this verse?”
Linda considered the word “learn,” but said she recently turned 70, “so surely ‘learn’ was not the word, not at my age.” She prayed again, telling God she didn’t think He had a word for her, after all, and was led to read Matthew 11:29, “Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.”
“I knew then my word for 2022 was ‘learn,’” she said. “Now, what this old woman can learn, only 2022 will tell us.”
(Linda publishes the online magazine, Blount and Beyond, with a focus on local people, places and history as well as interesting stories from beyond the county lines. The magazine is free to read and contributors are welcome to send stories and photos without paying a fee for submission. It’s published the last Sunday of each month. Learn more about it through the Facebook page.)
Another friend, Doris Holbert, has a different view of “one word.” She does not choose a single word as in “play” or “learn;” hers is a complete verse from the Word, Jeremiah 29:11, that she learned while teaching a class which used scripture as the inspiration for healthy eating: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
“That has become so special to me and a great guide of what God wants for each of us,” Doris emailed.
Want more great Words? Check out Alive21.com for details on a 21-day revival focused on unity among Blount County’s faith community, where speakers representing different denominations or no denomination are holding services in different venues from Jan. 1-21. Attend in person or online via Facebook livestream or replay of the videos after the fact. It’s a blessing you don’t want to miss.
