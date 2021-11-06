The day I had been eagerly anticipating finally arrived: On Oct. 26, my fifth grandchild, a sassy little 2-year-old with a cheeky grin and mind of her own, officially was welcomed into our family.
Sassy Pants began her journey with my daughter and son-in-law as a foster child, put into their care almost immediately after her birth in 2019. When the call came, they were asked if they would foster her and then were told, “she’s African American,” as if that made a difference. She was a baby who temporarily needed a loving home, and that’s what she got from the moment she entered our lives. As circumstances unfolded, “temporary” turned into “forever.”
Sassy is fortunate to have a loving relationship with her birth mother, several biological siblings and her, maternal grandmother and great-grandmother as well as her adoptive family: a big sister, two big brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, three sets of grandparents, a great-grandmother and extended family.
This little one is well-loved!
Many of her new family, as well as friends of my daughter and son-in-law who also have welcomed Sassy into the fold, were present at her adoption ceremony on Oct. 26, which was held in their church fellowship hall via Zoom. Judge Tammy Harrington granted the adoption, and we celebrated with balloons, food, fellowship and photos. Lots of photos. Mamaw Albert got about 250 shots on her own.
Have you ever tried photographing a 2-year-old who is constantly on the go? If you have, you know why it took so many tries to get something other than a blur of a toddler who was intent on playing instead of saying “cheese” for photos. Thank goodness for those split-second blessings when she was still enough for the camera to focus!
Some of my favorite photos of the day were of Sassy Pants and her 3-year-old cousin, Nevaeh. Almost exactly 11 months before, on Nov. 30, 2020, our family gathered around a computer monitor for another Zoom meeting with Judge Harrington to grant Nevaeh’s adoption to my son and daughter-in-law. She had been in their foster care for a year and a half.
As I wrote in a column after Nevaeh’s adoption, being foster parents is not for the faint-hearted. Another child, my son and his wife, had fostered a half-dozen or more children since they opened their home — children from hours old to toddlers who needed a secure and loving place to live while their birth parents or other relatives worked through the process of regaining custody. Some stayed only a few days; some stayed a few weeks; others more than a year. Each one —whether they were White, Black or Hispanic, boy or girl — were welcomed and wanted with the understanding that a permanent home was there for them if things didn’t work out with their biological families. In either case, that child was loved as if they would stay forever — and more than a few tears were shed when they left. More than a few tears were shed at both adoption ceremonies too, but these were tears of happiness that these precious children are now officially members of our family and have a new surname to prove it.
I was present at the births of three grandchildren and now I am equally pleased to be able to say I was present at the adoptions of two additional grandchildren — and if the good Lord sees fit, I will be present when others come along. The means of entering the family may be different, but each one of these children is special, wanted and loved.
I remember when I got the call that my first grandchild’s arrival was imminent early one frosty October morning 14 years ago. This first-time grandmother was so addled that she put her underwear on backward and had to get redressed before leaving for the hospital!
The addle factor has toned down considerably with the arrival of the other four. As I was quite pleased to report to my daughter at Sassy’s adoption ceremony, I was able to leave the house properly and completely dressed this time, and even arrived at the church with several minutes to spare before the ceremony began.
Welcome to the family, Sassy Pants. We are so blessed to have you in our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.