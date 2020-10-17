I didn’t plan to take a walk down memory lane Thursday when I started reading The Daily Times. But I did, thanks to my buddy Steve Wildsmith’s story on “Everett High School Marching Band mystery: From Junior Miss spirit to a Larkin Poe video.”
The video, from Larkin Poe’s single, “Nights in White Satin,” features a black-and-white scene where a marching band member was pictured, with “Everett/Maryville, Tenn.” clearly visible on the guy’s epaulet. Steve did some digging and found that the clip was from another video from the Prelinger Archives. In the story, Steve says the Prelinger Archives were “collected by University of California-Santa Cruz professor and archivist Rick Prelinger, who established the collection in 1982 as a way to preserve snippets and segments of ‘films sponsored by corporations and organizations, educational films, and amateur and home movies.’”
As a 1973 graduate of Everett High School, I had to watch both the “Nights in White Satin” video and then the full video from the Prelinger Archives at https://archive.org/details/0512_That_Junior_Miss_Spirit
_03_01_00_05. The very first scene looked so familiar. “Is that Cades Cove?” I wondered. Then I saw the girl who was in the video. She also looked very familiar. “Is that … could that be … Virginia Hutchens?”
The video turns out to be a promotional film for America’s Junior Miss Pageant in 1970, and yes, indeed, that was Virginia Hutchens, a senior at Everett High in 1970 and Blount County’s representative in the Tennessee Junior Miss Pageant. Virginia was crowned Tennessee Junior Miss that year and competed for the national title.
I doubt that Virginia would remember me. I mean, seriously, she was a SENIOR and I was a snot-nosed little freshman in 1969-70. But I remember her, a beautiful, talented, accomplished young lady who would go on to become a guidance counselor at William Blount High School. Virginia Hutchens Loflin was a counselor at WBHS when both my children attended, in fact.
Virginia’s parents, the Rev. L.G. and Edna Ousley Hutchens, were both teachers at Everett High. I remember both of them during my time at EHS although I did not have either one as a teacher. Many years later, as a reporter with The Daily Times, I’d meet Virginia’s brother, Robert Hutchens, who taught at Maryville College and served as the first executive director of the Clayton Center for the Arts.
But back to the video — from Cades Cove scenes, the video transitions into following a Blount County school bus onto the Everett campus before showing other Junior Miss contestants from other states in various facets of their own lives. Then at about the 3:30 mark, we get back to Virginia and EHS with the Bulldog Marching Band practicing on campus. Vignettes show Virginia as a majorette; with the Future Homemakers of America — and if I’m not mistaken, that’s her mom, who was a home economics teacher, with her back to the camera; playing a flute; and then singing with the EHS choir. I saw several familiar faces in that group. Later on in the video, she’s in French class with Ms. Brenda Dalton as the instructor.
I watched the entire video and thoroughly enjoyed it. What a wonderful walk back in time, and many thanks to all who played a part in the serendipitous unearthing of the video for EHS grads to see.
Everett closed in 1977, but that “emblem on the hill” truly does stand forever in the minds of those of us who attended. I was fortunate to have thoroughly enjoyed my high school years, and even more fortunate to have made friends who have stayed in contact all these years. That’s a treasure that no amount of time can steal away.
