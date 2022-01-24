For the past 10 years, Michael Nowak and some college students from the area have left the comforts of home behind for some medical missions work in a rural Guatemalan community.
Nowak is a physician assistant at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, serving in the trauma and surgery center. This resident of Maryville for the past seven years has also taught virtually at Emory & Henry College in Virginia.
That first medical missions trip came about after Nowak made contact with a family from Texas that had moved to Guatemala to serve on the mission field. Nowak said the couple, David and Julie Sutton, started Hands of Mercy Guatemala ministry, and he saw his opportunity to serve. The Suttons have been in Guatemala since 1999.
“This is our 10th anniversary to take students there for medical missions,” Nowak said. It’s a week-long commitment from students who attend South College, where he used to teach or Emory & Henry, where he is now employed. Nowak has named his group Certified Medical Educators.
This most recent trip was the week after Christmas. Nowak said all of the students are completing their requirements to become physician assistants. They pay their own way along with any other expenses. The team stays with the Suttons, who have built a mission house to accommodate 20. Since Nowak took a larger group this time, a few had to stay in a nearby hotel.
The locale is Jalapa, a small, rural community that is about three hours east of Guatemala City. What these students and leaders do there might seem like baseline care, but to the people receiving it, it’s everything.
“I always tell the students when we go it’s usually the small things that we do that have the largest impact,” Nowak said. “I always go to the dollar store to buy up the ‘cheater glasses,’ eyeglasses for the elderly. They don’t have access to anything like that.”
Nowak and the students also do things like remove earwax from patients’ ears so they can hear again. This group also purchases canes and walkers for those needing the assistance.
The majority of conditions they see are similar to here — high blood pressure, diabetes and the need for neonatal care. The Suttons visit the village one month before Nowak and his team arrive to speak to the elders and hand them numbers to give to the patient who want to be seen.
“We see between 100 and 150 people each day,” Nowak said. That includes babies through the elderly.
This week of meeting medical needs is eye-opening for the students, Nowak explained. The villagers live in mud huts with tin roofs, no running water or electricity.
“We tell the students the people live there like Jesus did 2,000 years ago, Nowak said. “And yet, the people have such a wonderful sense of community.”
As the years have gone by, this physician assistant said he has seen some changes there. He said most everyone cooks with wood, every day, so he has seen a lot of wheezing and asthma, Now, there seems to be more people who smoke cigarettes, he said. “I feel like I am in the ‘80s all over again.”
Changes in diet are also noticeable as American food like pizza is more readily available. Nowak said there has been an increase in the number of diabetes cases.
Getting to see babies delivered in small, rural hospitals is a learning experience for the students, too. Women come in, have their babies, leave 12 hours later and own nothing for the service, Nowak said. There are no extras, like pain-blocking epidurals, this physician assistant explained. Many women choose to deliver their babies at home with a midwife because they are too far from any hospital.
The Suttons operate a safe house near their home in Jalapa. It is for women and children. Julie Sutton is a registered nurse and David Sutton works with pastors. Other mission teams come to assist this area and work with this family.
On this visit, it was the 10th anniversary of Nowak bringing a team. He said a celebration was held with community leaders attending. The governor came and presented an award, Nowak said.
His band of travelers often return from the experience with gratitude for what they have here in this country and also for having been given this opportunity to serve so far from home.
Nowak moved to Maryville from Wisconsin and worked at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. He said he and his family have fallen in love with East Tennessee.
He also can’t wait to get back on the missions field. He is already planning the next trip for the end of the year. He said he plans to keep it up for at least another 10 years.
“It’s good to be able to give back to the world,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.