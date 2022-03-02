Our marriage isn’t great. Sex is infrequent because he has ED and does nothing about it. He’s obsessed with his weight and works out four times a week. He’s not a good communicator and has become secretive. I’m worried that he may have something going on with Lauren and I’m very anxious about it. I don’t know what to do. Please advise. We have gone to marriage counseling but it didn’t help.
Contact your physician and ask to be screened for STDs in case your husband has “discovered” Viagra since joining the singles group. Because he isn’t using an erection enhancer with you doesn’t mean he may not have been using it with someone else — Lauren, for instance.
Protect yourself and your financial interests. Consult an attorney and a CPA to establish what and where the marital assets are, and what you are entitled to in case of a divorce. The CPA can help with that if it becomes necessary. Then ask your husband what he expects from socializing with single women and whether he wants to stay married. You have my sympathy.
I’m divorced; he’s legally separated. He works about 18 hours a day at two jobs, and I get to see him only one day a week. Karl’s kids want nothing to do with me, or with him, for that matter. Now for the fourth time, and against my better judgment, I’ve given him another chance. Guess what? I am right back where we were before.
What’s wrong with me? Karl is not a bad guy. He would bend over backward for me. The problem is I am not IN love with him. I feel like I’m stuck in a dead-end relationship. How do I break up with him? It’s hard to talk to him about anything because he’s always at work.
