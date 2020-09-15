Historic Ramsey House in Knoxville will present the fifth Annual Ancient Sounds Outdoor Concert Series on Sunday, Sept. 20, a celebration of Celtic and Appalachian music on the grounds of the home.
Music will be performed by a lineup of regional talent, starting at 5 p.m. Attendees should bring a blanket or chair and enjoy the talents of Wild Blue Yonder at 5 p.m., followed by The Tenos at 6 p.m.
Food trucks, Sugarlands Distilling Company signature drinks, beer, as well as non-alcoholic drinks will be available.
Historic Ramsey House is committed to making this event as safe as possible for all those involved. Masks are required to be worn unless seated with your group during the concert. “Bubbles” will mark out seating areas for groups to help maintain a safe distance from other attendees. Sanitation stations will be sprinkled throughout the entire event, and restrooms will be sanitized regularly.
Tickets are limited, and are $15 (+service fees). All proceeds from this event go directly to the ongoing educational programming and preservation of the Historic Ramsey House. Thank you to our sponsors! Grayson Subaru, First Bank, and Sugarland’s Distilling Company!
For tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/ancient-sounds-
concert-series-tickets
-117033174375. Ramsey House is located at 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.