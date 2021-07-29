The Wild Ones Smoky Mountains Chapter will hear about Landscape Design for Carbon Sequestration from local landscaper Marianne Wilson.
The Wednesday, Aug. 4 presentation will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. in the Burchfield Room of the King Family Library, 408 High Street in Sevierville. A short question and answer period and business meeting will follow. This free meeting is open to the public. For additional information, contact Carl Parsons at caprs9@bellsouth.net.
