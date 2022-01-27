The Smoky Mountains Chapter of Wild Ones, an organization promoting the use of native plants, will hold its monthly meeting Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the Burchfield Room of the King Family Library in Sevierville. The guest speaker will be Joy Grissom from the Native Plant Rescue Squad. The public is invited to attend.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.