The Wild Ones Smoky Mountains Chapter will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 in the Burchfield Room of the King Family Library, 408 High Street in Sevierville. The guest speaker will be Jillian Gorrell, learning center specialist at Walters State Community College. She will be giving an update on the native plant garden recently established at Walters State Sevier County campus. This free meeting is open to the public. For additional information contact Carl Parsons at caprs9@bellsouth.net.
