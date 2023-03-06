SEVIERVILLLE – Wilderness at the Smokies and Soaky Mountain Waterpark, which are both owned by Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks, will be hosting a variety of job fairs to fill over 250 part-time, full-time jobs and seasonable positions combined in their attractions, aquatics, food and beverage, guest services, housekeeping, security and maintenance departments.
The hiring events will be Tuesday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 28, from noon to 4 p.m., in the Hidden Trail Bar and Grill beside the lobby of Wilderness at the Smokies’ Stone Hill Lodge, 190 Gists Creek Road.
There will also be job fairs on Thursday, April 27, from 4–7 p.m., and Thursday, May 4, from 3-6 p.m., in the Soaky Mountain Waterpark Parking Lot, 175 Gists Creek Road.
Potential employees must be at least 16 years of age to work in all areas, with exceptions for lifeguards and food and beverage cashiers and bussers, where employees can work at the age of 15.
According to Pete Tennis, managing director of Wilderness at the Smokies, “In addition to providing competitive hourly wages, there are a lot of great perks for Wilderness at the Smokies and Soaky Mountain Waterpark part-time and full-time employees to have fun.
“They include receiving a 2023 Soaky Mountain season pass and 10 bring a friend tickets; getting employee discounts for retail purchases, the arcade, guest rooms and food and beverage; getting an affordable employee meal when you work; and receiving local discounts at area venues. Full-time year-round employees also receive health, vision and dental insurance, as well as a 401K program with 100% match.”
