The Porter/Wildwood Honor Choir sings Christmas carols as Journey Rosenbohm (center) plays the air saxophone at the Wildwood Community Christmas Tree Lighting. The Wildwood Community in Blount County held its tree lighting Monday night at Porter Elementary School’s auditorium. The Porter/Wildwood Honor Choir performed at the event, which was hosted by Wildwood Baptist Church and Logan’s Chapel United Methodist Church, two small churches in the community. Children got the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus. Organizers hope to make it an annual gathering.
Members of the Porter/Wildwood Honor Choir show their Christmas spirit at the Wildwood Community Christmas Tree Lighting. Singers from left, Savannah Gamble, Maeson Odum and Kambry Hillman dance to a song.
