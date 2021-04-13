Bestselling author Wiley Cash will lead a workshop via Zoom on Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is being presented by Knoxville Writers' Guild; register before midnight April 15 at knoxvillewritersguild.org.
Cash will discuss methods to draw inspiration from lives and personal stories. He will use examples from his own writing to work backwards from the page to discuss personal gems that gave birth to publication. Attendees will leave the workshop with exercises geared toward unlocking personal stories for their work.
Cash is the author of "The Last Ballad," "A Land More Kind Than Home" and "This Dark Road to Mercy." He is writer-in-residence at the University of North Carolina at Asheville.
