After completing a 10-week program meant to transform small business ideas into reality, a dozen Blount County entrepreneurs are better equipped to take on the challenges.
One has her own YouTube channel with more than 95,000 subscribers, while another is seeking customers for his blacksmithing business. An artist and a pest control specialist took the classes as well to hone their business sense.
They all participated in Sky City Entrepreneur Center’s third CO.STARTERS program, graduating days ago. The program helps current and potential business owners create a solid business plan, thus increasing their chances of success. Sky City is a nonprofit located in Maryville that also provides co-working space.
The graduates include:
• Michael Amerlan, who has started up Tennessee Track and Cross Country Coaches Association, a nonprofit serving coaches;
• Bryan Baker, who provides custom blacksmithing with his company, Five Raccoons Forge;
• Melonie Effler, a YouTuber on her channel, In the Kitchen with Momma Mel;
• Chuck Finley, a watercolor artist who’s business is called CFinleyArt;
• Sara Garnett, owner of Raised Valley Ranch, offering equine-assisted life coaching;
• Joan Harris of Common Sense Pest Control;
• Daniel Ritchey, who offers wide range of exterior cleaning services with his business, TN Exterior Cleaning;
• Lauri Lee Roseberry, creator of the nonprofit Nurtured Motherhood, a support for new mothers;
• Megan Smith, who has a cut flower farm;
• Tim and Yvonne Smith, owners of Creative Spark Studio in Maryville that launched back in 2020; and
• Sunny Tune with East TN Soapworks, making handcrafted bath and beauty products.
Some of them had only recently explored the idea of becoming their own boss while others have been operating for years. To date, 35 business owners have graduated from the program in Maryville.
Facilitators for the 10-week program were Greg Rowe and Cliff Caudill. They were joined by volunteer mentors Marcus Blair, founder of Omega Digital Solutions, and Kyle Perkins, a graduate of CO.STARTERS and founder of Rosewood Virtual Tours.
Finding their niche
Effler started out with her YouTube videos as a hobby.
“I’m a 50-year-old woman with grown kids,” she explained. “Where do I fit into life anymore? Where’s my usefulness now? But I didn’t know where to start. I didn’t know what I didn’t know.”
Tim and Yvonne Smith purchased the former Blount National Bank building on East Broadway in Maryville in 2020. This is a 3,000-square-foot space where customers can learn string art, glass fusion, pottery, painting rocks, wood art and more. They have also opened up the space for birthdays and other gatherings.
Tim said they were not business people. Yvonne’s background is being an art teacher for Blount County Schools. Tim has degrees in computer engineering and electrical engineering, with woodworking as a hobby.
“We didn’t really know what we were doing,” he said. “So it was good to go back through the process. We went back to the beginning and figured out who our customers were, figured out what our products were, reviewed our business plan, and we were able to update it.”
He added that reducing expenses was also an important lesson as they expand their client base.
Baker explained that he needed CO.STARTERS to help him with the minute details of making his blacksmithing business successful.
Finley walked away from a job in restaurant management in 2021 to pursue his dream of becoming an artist. He began doing watercolor pet portraits but soon found his niche in creating home portraits for real estate agents who present them as gifts to new homeowners. He has done art shows in the community and continues to work on getting his creations out there for others to see and appreciate.
Investing in Blount County
Shannon Bryant is Sky City Entrepreneur Center’s community manager. She said CO.STARTERS is about investing in Blount County through support of these small business owners.
“Behind every one of these businesses is a family depending on that income, and small, local business owners contribute to local charities at a rate of 250% higher than large businesses,” she said. “By uplifting a business owner, we are uplifting a family and the community as a whole. These folks are invested in and care about Blount County, and it is an honor to help them succeed.”
The next 10-week session of CO.STARTERS will start on Sept. 13, with applications opening July 17.
Sky City also has rolled out a new curriculum called Bootcamp. This is a four-session weekend program that provides entrepreneurs with business basics. It’s a great program for those who have “back-of-the-napkin” ideas they want to flesh out, Bryant explained, along with those entrepreneurs who have time constraints that prevent them from committing to 10 weeks. Bootcamp will be offered July 15-16, and the application deadline is June 30.
More information on these programs can be found at skycityec.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.