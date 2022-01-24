The students of the month for January are Eva Blankenship and Riley Burress for the main campus, Makena Lindsey for CTE, and Nevaeh Momolu for the academy. The teachers of the month are Jason Sweeton and Josh Philips.
Recently, students in HOSA competed in a regional competition, with Hannah Merriman earning third place in medical spelling, Carlin Reiordan placing in medical terminology, and William Blount students earning fifth place in CPR/first aid.
A Winter Semi-Formal will be held in February, with ticket sales beginning Jan. 31 during lunch.
Many extraordinary occurrences have taken place lately for the WBHS AFJROTC. First, the drill team competed on Jan. 15 against 14 other schools at the Red Bank HS JROTC Drill Meet. The William Blount team won first place overall and a combined 12 team or individual trophies.
In addition, Alcione Vasti Garbacki and Zachary Ramage-Cooper, two cadets, received full ride J-100 scholarships. With this scholarship, they will be able to attend “the college of their choice with an AFJROTC unit,” Colonel Carmella Lawson explained. “Worldwide, only 100 cadets were chosen and only 4 from the state of Tennessee.” She described the Character-in-Leadership Scholarship as awarding 100 cadets worldwide a four year full ride scholarship, paid for on-campus housing fees, and both a book and AFJROTC cadet stipend. This scholarship can be put to use at crosstown or AFJROTC host universities, and there are no particular degrees the scholarship must be applied to.
Michael Askew, bowling coach, shared that sophomore Clarissa Moore “qualified for the (state bowling) tournament in the individuals category for division one.” During the competition, which took place in Smyrna, Moore “bowled a six game total of 866, which moved her up to position 40 to finish the tournament.” Previously, Moore had been in 51st place out of 54 after her six game total of 818 in November.
All in all, January has been a month of great achievement for a number of William Blount students.
