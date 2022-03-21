Congratulations to the students of the month: Ava Webb for the Ninth Grade Academy and Jozlyn Long and Rohde Kirkland for the main campus. Congratulations to Rob Reeves and Amanda Leatherwood as well, the teachers of the month for March.
Recently, the William Blount choirs were participants in the annual J.B. Lyle Choral Festival. Choir director Chris Clift informed that at this festival hosted by the East Tennessee Vocal Association, “Both the WB Combined Women (Women’s Choir, Cadence, Singers) and WB Singers sang three songs on stage as well as sight reading exercises for which we were given feedback from adjudicators.” He went on to inform that the judges, “choral directors from colleges and universities from the southeastern United States,” rated each group’s performance.
The WB Combined Women earned an excellent rating overall, while the WB Singers earned a superior rating overall. Clift clarified that the superior rating earned by the WB singers qualifies them to participate in the state-level choir festival. He believes they will use the feedback obtained at the festival to prepare for their performances in both Carnegie Hall and in the state choral festival, which is hosted by the Tennessee state chapter of The American Choral Directors Association. He added that he is very proud of his students’ performance and conduct at the contest.
Furthermore, seniors TJ Williams and Skylar Justice were selected for the Tennessee All State Honors Choirs. Mr. Clift said that they “will represent WB at the Tennessee Music Educators Association State Conference at the Opryland Hotel in April.”
The William Blount Agriculture Program’s Spring Plant Sale will begin Friday, April 8, and last through Saturday, May 14. The hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-noon on Saturdays. Plant varieties available for sale include annual bedding plants, hanging baskets, succulents, vegetable plants, and perennials.
