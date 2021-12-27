December has been a month full of excitement, with various holiday related and other events.
To start with, the main campus students of the month are Derek Williams and Thomas Shepherd.
Chris Clift, choir director, informed that many students auditioned for and took part in the All-East TN Honor Choirs. The students who participated in the freshmen choir are Jackson Lotter, Dakota Shallcross, Sierra Shallcross and Jacob Turner. Those in the 10-12 choirs were Lucy George, Skyler Justice and TJ Williams; Jaidyn Hoenie was an alternate. Additionally, some students qualified for the TN All-State Choirs, including Skylar Justice and TJ Williams, with alternates Lucy George and Dana Patterson. Furthermore, the choral department held a concert on Dec. 13.
On Thursday, Dec. 2, a school-wide ugly sweater contest was held. A total of 48 teachers and 51 students had their pictures made to be qualified for voting. The next day, on Dec. 3rd, students and teachers were given the opportunity to vote on their favorite ugly sweater in both a teacher and student category. The winning student was Noah Pratts, and the winning teacher was Elise Harris.
Throughout the month, different clubs and groups performed in Christmas parades, including the band program, in which the members performed in the Gatlinburg parade, and the dance team, in which the members performed in Maryville, Knoxville, and Friendsville parades.
Finally, on the last regular day of school, Tuesday, Dec. 14, many teachers dressed up as various Christmas movie characters to spread holiday cheer around the school.
