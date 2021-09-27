At the start of the school year, many students look forward to opportunities outside of the required classes. William Blount offers many extracurricular opportunities for students to consider including both club and sports team opportunities. The clubs include: AFJROTC, Art, Culinary, Chick-fil-a Leader Academy, Drama, Debate, E-Sports, FBLA, FCA, FCCLA, FFA, GSA, HOSA, Key, Model UN, Mu Alpha Theta, Photography, Robotics, Skills USA, Skills USA Criminal Justice, Spanish, Sus. Silent RDG, Tech Deck and Yoga.
Shelley Carlton, club coordinator, informed how joining a club can be beneficial to students: “Students who join clubs are more likely to enjoy their high school experience. They will meet people who have similar interests.” She added that hours earned volunteering with these clubs can be put towards applying for the Tennessee Promise Scholarship.
When asked how students generally contribute to their clubs, Carlton said, “Most students contribute to the clubs through volunteering or through competitions. Many CTE (Career Technical Education) clubs compete in regional, state, and national competitions. Some even win cash prizes.”
Speaking of these clubs, throughout the month of September, both clubs and sports teams have nominated homecoming candidates and participated in fundraisers in an attempt to raise the most money and win. If a club or team raises $500 or more, their candidate will be able to walk the field and be recognized during the homecoming football game Oct. 1. Whichever candidate raises the most money with the support of their club or team becomes the homecoming queen/king and wins.
Some general fundraisers include food and drinks sales and car washes. There are even schoolwide fundraisers such as the rummage sale, in-school carnival, and tailgate which allow all clubs and teams to profit at once. Unique fundraisers this year included the Talent Show and Silent Auction sponsored by the Choral Department, the Homecoming Dance sponsored by volleyball, the T-shirt and hoodie sales by the Tech Deck & Model UN clubs and the painting of student parking spots sponsored by the Lady Govs Basketball Team.
Moreover, on Sept. 13, many CTE clubs went on a field trip to the Tennessee Valley Fair. WBHS won prizes in the broad categories of FCCLA (first and second places), Skills USA Cosmetology (third place), Mechatronics (first and third places), Culinary Arts (two first, one second, and one third place along with one Viewer’s Choice), Engineering and Technology (two first and three second place), and FFA (36 first, 19 second, 17 third, four fourth and one fifth place).
In the days leading up to this trip, a great deal of CTE students worked diligently to prepare entries for the fair. On the day of the field trip, they were able to view which of their entries had earned them ribbons and money.
Finally, the students of the month selected for September are Skyler McCammon and Ryan Tucker for the main campus and Isaiah Stinnett for CTE.
On the whole, it has been a very club and team centric month at William Blount High-school filled with many exciting, unique occurrences, which indicates that there will be many more in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.