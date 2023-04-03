William Blount High School’s greenhouses are full of herbs, vegetables, annuals and perennials, from flats to hanging baskets, ready for a plant sale starting Thursday, April 6. Normally the sale extends about five weeks, but last year the school sold out in two and a half weeks.
The spring plant sale, started in 1999, is one of two main fundraisers for the school’s FFA students to help pay for supplies, field trips and competitions, even a replacement heater for one of the greenhouses this year. “We’re one of the few clubs that is self-sufficient,” said teacher Mike Whitehead.
Vegetables in a 2.5-inch pot are $1 each. “There is no (other) place in East Tennessee you’re going to get that price,” he said. Trays, with 36 plants, are $12.
With the two greenhouse management classes slightly smaller this semester, some students in the agriscience class have been also been helping prepare for the plant sale.
Wide variety
Each of the four main greenhouses has thousands of plants, from hanging baskets above to shade-loving plants below tables. The students planted about 18 varieties of tomatoes, creating 4,500 plants. Some already have blooms on them.
“We’re going to have over 1,000 peppers; I have 300 strawberries,” Whitehead said during a tour of the greenhouses last week. The perennial greenhouse has about 1,700 flowering plants, plus more annuals.
All the tomatoes and peppers and many of the annuals, such as wave petunias, WBHS students started by seed, and they bought some plugs for other varieties.
Some of the William Blount students have worked in family gardens while for others their classes are their first experience growing things. Sophomore Bradey Middleton has worked at places including Maple Lane Farm. He’s also taking William Blount’s greenhouse mechanics class, where students learn about areas such as welding, plumbing and electrical work.
He welcomes the opportunity to go outside while learning instead of sitting in a classroom all the time.
Buy now
Whitehead isn’t recommending putting any annuals in the ground right now, with the last frost date around April 15, and last year he waited to put some tomatoes in raised beds until mid-May. But if people wait to buy the plants, they may be gone.
Last year the yellow-flowered bidens called Goldilocks Rocks were gone in 30 minutes, so this year the school has twice as many for sale. “Lantana will be wiped out,” Whitehead said, so he added more varieties this year.
Some of the perennials that bloom early may no longer have flowers by the time the sale starts, but they’ll bloom again early next spring.
The Ozark beauty strawberries “will produce — in theory — two to three times a year,” Whitehead said.
The greenhouses are a feast for the senses, from the orange leaves of Pumpkin Spice heucherella to the scent of pineapple sage.
For those who want garden-fresh vegetables without the work themselves, WBHS students will begin selling produce from the school’s gardens at the Ninth Grade Academy in mid-June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.