Anna Jones and Ella Housley won second place in CPR / First Aid in the state of Tennessee competition and will advance to international competition for HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America).
The 2021 validictorian and salutatorian have been announced. The valedictorian is Casey Macdonald-Risner and the salutatorian is Linsey Stiles.
The WBHS greenhouse is having a sale from April 9 to May 8. On Mondays-Fridays, the sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturdays, it runs from 9 a.m. to noon.
Theater students are putting on “Romeo and Juliet” There will be 150 seats a night. Tickets cost $8 and must be paid for 24 hours before the performance. Tickets will be held at will call. All BCS employees get a free ticket. April 8 is opening night. The showing is at 7 p.m. April 9 has a performance at 7 p.m., April 10 has two showings at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 11 has one showing at 2 p.m.
