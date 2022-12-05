For the first time in three years, William Blount was able to welcome almost 100 veterans to a normal scale Veterans Day ceremony.
Col. Carmella Lawson, senior aerospace science instructor, informed that she has always been impressed by the Veterans Day program and, since it has always been special to her, she “vowed to make it even better.”
She revealed that the COVID years forced the ceremony to be canceled and the next year scaled down to only Air Force Junior ROTC cadets, band members, choir members and local veterans. This year, the ceremony was able to return to its previous scale with improvements that had been added over the years.
Improvements included a firetruck displaying a large American flag as veterans entered campus, a greater number of cadets greeting them and saluting them as they come into the building and an improved buffet breakfast for the veterans served by the culinary shop.
The choir and band have become more integrated into the ceremony, theater has helped with a spotlight for the POW (prisoner of war) table, and a flag folding ceremony has been added.
During the ceremony this year, the AFJROTC presented a $2,700 check to Nancy McEntee and Jack McEntee, Marines and Air Force veterans respectively, whose house burned down.
Lawson ended by saying that the “cadets are very proud to participate in honoring the veterans and really take ownership of the day,” spending time before the ceremony to practice. Moreover, the veterans are always very appreciative of the ceremony, and have sent “many emails and cards thanking (program participants) for the respect (they) showed to the veteran community.”
Chief Adam McNair, aerospace science instructor, shared that “the appreciation and gratitude of the community ... is extremely thoughtful and humbling.” He, too, expressed that COVID had a large impact on the past two ceremonies, since not as many veterans could be present nor could the veterans “feel the gratitude and love of the student body.”
He agreed with the sentiment that the AFJROTC cadets enjoy the preparation process and ceremony itself, with many having veterans in their families and aspirations of joining the military. Following the ceremony, he said, “The cadets kept talking about the veterans and their stories.”
Noah Tuten, band director, shared that this year was his first attending the full WBHS Veterans Day ceremony. With the final marching band competition falling at the end of October, they were left with lass than two weeks to prepare for the ceremony. The band, containing AFJROTC cadets and students with veteran family members, rose to the challenge.
He said that “for all of us, but especially those students, the gravity and the importance doesn’t go unnoticed” and called it “an honor to be able to participate in such a reverent program.” Tuten especially appreciated the opportunity to play Taps, “a deeply profound and emotional experience” and a way “to pay tribute to those who have given their lives.”
