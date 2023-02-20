William Blount High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets Tate Erdmann (left) and Ryan Simpson stand in front of a mural in the school’s AFJROTC classroom. The two cadets have been awarded U.S. Air Force J-100 Character-in-Leadership Scholarships for college.
Tate Erdmann and Ryan Simpson, seniors at William Blount High School, have been awarded U.S. Air Force J-100 Character-in-Leadership Scholarships.
Erdmann plans to earn a degree in commercial aviation from the University of North Dakota and Simpson a degree in aeronautics from Embry Riddle University. Both want to be Air Force pilots, according to William Blount’s senior aerospace science instructor, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Carmella Lawson.
The J-100 scholarships cover four years of tuition, a housing allowance, book stipend and monthly cadet stipend. Recipients must meet AFROTC requirements and pursue an officer commission.
This is the second year that two cadets from William Blount’s Junior ROTC program have received the scholarship, following Alcione Garbacki and Zackary Ramage-Cooper last year.
Simpson is group commander and Erdmann deputy group commander for William Blount’s 131 cadets this year.
Last summer both received scholarships to earn private pilot’s licenses. They were among only three Tennessee cadets that made the list of 100 finalists and 45 alternates this year and were notified this month that they have been accepted for the scholarships.
