Five generations and counting — that’s how long readers and audience members have been taking life lessons from a group of 5-year-olds who never grew up.
Haley Miller, theater arts teacher at William Blount High School, was introduced to Charlie Brown and his group of friends by the adults in her life decades ago; she has a 1-year-old son who loves the characters, especially Woodstock.
These comic strip characters are members of the Peanuts gang, created by Charles M. Schulz more than 70 years ago. There’s introverted Charlie Brown with his yellow and black zigzag shirt, easy-going Linus carrying his security blanket, show-off Snoopy, who shoots down enemy planes from his doghouse, and loud Lucy, the pushy, demanding but loyal friend to all. Adorable Sally, tomboy Peppermint Patty, stinky Pig-Pen, tagalong Marcie, studious Franklin and pianist Schroeder have all been part of the comics since the 1950s and ‘60s. Schulz died in 2000, but newspapers have continued to print reruns to this day.
It was a no-brainer that Miller would select “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” as her students’ spring musical. She adores the cast of characters, with Snoopy being her favorite. She also wanted to get away from the serious and tragic story told in their fall production, “Radium Girls.”
“This year, we did polar opposites on shows,” Miller said. “We did ‘Radium Girls,’ which is very tragic and serious, and historically accurate. We needed to be really uplifting this semester because that was a hard one, a dark show. What is the polar opposite of people dying — little kids playing and having fun.”
WBHS theater students will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” at 7 p.m.on Thursday and Friday, March 30 and 31, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2, in the school’s theater. Advance tickets are available from cast members for $10, or at the door for $12.
Miller has always chosen to do a musical in the spring. This one will be her last at William Blount; she is moving back to Middle Tennessee.
“I am excited to go out on such a big show,” she said.
The cast numbers 18. That includes six birds (Woodstock and his flock), the main characters and two baseball players.
Senior Matthew Smith landed the spotlight role of Charlie Brown. He described his character as someone who worries too much, often makes bad decisions, but is also complicated. He nevertheless manages to remain hopeful on his quest for happiness.
Another senior, Sydney McCarter will play Lucy van Pelt, the antagonist of Charlie Brown. She’s the one who removes the football as he goes to kick it. She also charges Charlie Brown 5 cents to listen to his list of problems.
McCarter said there’s a little bit of Lucy inside her. “We both have dominant personalities,” she said. “That sometimes gets twisted other ways.” McCarter added that she, too, was a little mischievous as a child.
Lovable Linus will be portrayed by Mason Meloy, a senior. He was also in “Radium Girls” and said this lighthearted Peanuts production is a welcome transition for that tragic story. He has 24 blankets ready for the stage.
“Linus is the laughingstock to his older sister Lucy,” Meloy said. “He is the little brother but also one of the most intelligent characters. He can also be very caring to his older sister when she is at her lowest.”
Each of the main characters performs at least one solo. Meloy’s song is “My Blanket and Me.” There are 14 songs in all. The play runs about two hours.
A favorite of many, Snoopy will be played by junior Nikki Adams. She wears a white sweatsuit as her main costume and has four different sets of ears. For supper time, Snoopy wears a sequined jacket and top hat. He’s all that.
“I talk, bark and growl, all of those things,” Adams said. She said the comic relief Snoopy brings to the stage is cute, innocent, goofy and also sneaky. It’s definitely the role she wanted.
Beethoven-loving Schroeder will be portrayed by senior Gabriel Williams, who finds common ground with the character through his own love of music. Williams said he sees Schroeder as one of the normal ones, compared to the others. He sings a duet with the character Sally.
Lucy George plays Sally, Charlie Brown’s little sister. George said Sally has some scene-stealing lines that make the audience love her. “She is a stereotypical little sister,” this actor said.
The musical acts out various scenes from Schulz’s decades of comic strips. In one scene, Charlie Brown and his friends play baseball, including Snoopy. The beagle also sits atop his doghouse to shoot down an enemy plane. Kite flying is part of the show too.
Kids will love Woodstock and his flock, said Miller and the band of actors. Junior Bailey Sims was chosen by Miller to be Woodstock, Snoopy’s closest friend. She said Woodstock so admires Snoopy that he wants to be just like him. They make a great duo, she said.
The characters might be a bit exaggerated, Miller said. Charlie Brown is an excessive worrier and full of fear about lots of things, including approaching the Little Red-haired Girl, which he never does. Schroder seems one-dimensional, caring only about music; and Sally does dwell a lot on her personal beauty.
“The extremes of everyone’s personality, when you put them all together, they are one person,” Miller said. And they all discover that happiness is not just one thing but many, she said.
Grandparent, parents and children will all love this spring musical, Miller and her students agreed. She said the 2 p.m.shows on Saturday and Sunday were added so more kids could attend. The TV specials continue to be aired each year, like the Halloween and Christmas stories. The comics are still part of many newspapers, including this one.
“I think everyone has a Peanuts story,” Miller said.
