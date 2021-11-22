This month WBHS held its annual Veterans Day program, with modifications including limited attendance, livestreaming and a location change from the gym to the auditorium.
Teachers of participating departments, including Noah Tuten, band director; Chris Clift, choir director; and Col. Carmella Lawson, senior aerospace science instructor, told how this year was unlike those of the past.
Even with his students’ participation being most affected, the band having to record its part of the program, Tuten called it “the right call” to move its setting. Although there was disappointment in the department about not performing live, Tuten commented that “it was a beautifully done program! Colonel Lawson does an incredible job of organizing the event and Mr. Clift’s choirs always sound wonderful.”
Clift informed that the setting shift, a learning experience, gave the program both challenges and improvements. While singing with recorded music was a disadvantage, the more intimate atmosphere was nicer. Clift said he loves the amount of effort put into the event. “It makes it all worth it in the end to see the veterans and their families feel appreciated, and to see our students take pride in being part of it all,” he said.
Lawson said that performers enjoyed a visibility advantage to that of the gym. She mentioned that the WB culinary classes provided a buffet breakfast to the veterans before the ceremony, and that the “veterans seemed to love that start to the day.” Moreover, she said that without a program in the previous school year, all participants “were very excited to be able to honor the veterans.”
Following the program, the opportunity arose to interview attending veterans, who were first asked why they joined the military. Delores Hill, Army veteran, joined to serve and for education. Ron Kauffman, Marine veteran, said education, service, travel and to have fun. Julie Coulter, Air National Guard veteran, had needed a job and wanted to serve the country. Ronald Barker, Army veteran, was drafted into Vietnam in 1996. Doug Burt, Air Force veteran, joined when he didn’t know his life direction. Lawson, an Air Force veteran, wanted to be a pilot and followed in her father’s footsteps, impressed by the military atmosphere.
Next, they were asked what they enjoyed most about military life. A general consensus was that the camaraderie and travel were most enjoyable. Helping the less fortunate and education were also mentioned.
Then, they were asked for advice to someone considering joining the military. Hill and Coulter said researching and visiting installations help with deciding on a branch. Kauffman advised to “do it for the right reasons.” Barker said that it’s worthwhile to serve your country. Burt mentioned that there are lots of good people to work with and trade learning opportunities. Lawson said to never quit, push through hard times, and take care of those entrusted to you.
Finally, each was asked their favorite part of the program. The answers were: choir, POW/MIA recognition table, salute to services, and rifle demonstrations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.