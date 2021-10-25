Clubs and teams had been working to raise money for the chance to win homecoming. On Oct. 1, the winning candidate was announced: Gracia Love, representing the volleyball team, won homecoming and became the 2021 homecoming queen. Furthermore, homecoming brought in a grand total of $47,000 for teams, clubs and activities.
The students of the month for October are Connor Graves from the Ninth Grade Academy, Timberly Rider and Vanessa Vazquez-Gonzalez from the main campus, and Hunter Pinkerton from CTE.
A very exciting occurrence took place when renovations on science classrooms were concluded and these classes were able to return upstairs. Science Department Chair Lauri Ellis and Principal Rob Clark were interviewed concerning this remodeling project.
“The renovations took almost a year,” Ellis informed. “We moved out in December of 2020 and we all floated from January to May of 2021.”
Clark added that much of the time between December 2020 and March 2021, when construction officially began, was spent on planning and designing the upstairs revamp. Ellis went on to say that work continued over summer and even throughout the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year, being completed over fall break.
“We were informed we could use the rooms Monday after fall break at 3 p.m.” The next day, when students returned, they moved right into the new classrooms. Clark said that contractors are still continuing to complete a punch list, but that the majority of construction is done.
When asked about big improvements made on classrooms and laboratories, Ellis said that labs weren’t previously operating up to par. She pointed out the fact that many lab stations lacked running water, that the equipment was “old and outdated,” and that only one chemistry room was equipped with a fume hood.
“We did the best we could with what we had,” Ellis explained. “Now each classroom has functional lab stations. We can do more complex labs and demonstrations with up to date equipment. In addition to AP classes, we might be able to offer dual enrollment classes at some point in the future now that we have proper facilities.”
The science rooms themselves, Clark said, gained new epoxy floors, sinks, cabinetry, plumbing, gas, eyewash stations, chemical hoods, glass dry-erase boards, doors, windows, dimmable LED lighting and Promethean touch screens. He also mentioned the new floors, furniture and paint throughout the upstairs space, collaborative spaces, science storage facilities and science and math workrooms, which gained conference rooms.
Moreover, when asked about favorite improvements, Clark replied, “I like it all. Favorites seem to be the lighting, the abundance of storage, and the furniture.”
Ellis answered that her personal favorite improvement is “just that everything in the lab is functional now.” She expounded that she now has enough new and improved supplies to make more labs work and that “the space is beautiful and has so much storage.”
“It was a rough year,” Ellis concluded, “but well worth the wait.”
