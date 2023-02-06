William Blount High School’s Showcase Night will be held on from 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 23. The Career Technical Education Building, Ninth Grade Academy and Main Campus will all be open for visitors. Parents, students, future students and community members will be able to see available programs, meet current students, meet teachers, meet industry representatives and become familiar with the campus and community.
Basketball spirit week is being celebrated from Feb. 6-10. Monday was Twin Day, today is Celebrity Day, Wednesday will be Decades Day, Thursday will be Disney Day and Friday will be Rep WB Day.
FFA week will be celebrated from Feb. 21-24 with themed days planned and facilitated by agriculture teachers Lauren Boling and Mike Whitehead. Tuesday will be Green and Yellow Day, Wednesday will be Career Day, Thursday will be Hat Day and Friday will be Freedom Friday.
Today, Feb. 7. at 7:30 p.m. the William Blount Singers and other high school choirs will be performing together at the University of Tennessee Choral Arts Concert. This concert will be free to attend. At 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 the William Blount choir will join Alcoa, Clayton-Bradley Academy, Heritage, Maryville and Maryville Christian for a concert at First Baptist Church, Maryville. Finally, the William Blount choirs and Combined Treble Voices will be singing at the annual JB Lyle Choral Festival March 1 and/or 2 at the Hardin Valley Academy.
Congratulations to the Air Force JROTC Drill team, which won first place overall and five trophies at the contest hosted by Red Bank High School. The team is led by Cadet Lt. Col. Alex Semmel, Cadet Maj. Carley Lawson and Cadet Capt. Emily Mincey. Cadets Tate Erdmann, Carley Lawson, Ethyn Hillard and Namine Carter placed in the top 15 for a Knockout competition. Congratulations as well to the AFJROTC CyberPatriot Silver Team, which won first place in the state round of the contest. Finally, congratulations to new AFJROTC leaders Group Commander Cadet Col. Ryan Simpson and Deputy Group Commander Cadet Lt. Col. Tate Erdmann.
Trombone player Savannah Garner represented the William Blount band at the East Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association’s All-East Senior Clinic band in Gatlinburg from Feb. 2-4, “a great opportunity for Savannah and our band program” according to band director Noah Tuten.
Congratulations to the HOSA regional competition winners. The following students placed first in their contests: Carlin Reiordan, Medical Terminology; Anna Gorghis, Nutrition; Ashley Sellers, Clinical Laboratory Science; Mustafa Abbas, Medical Spelling; Anna Jones and Ellie Housley, CPR/First Aid; Caylor Medders, Biotechnology; Isabella Kidd, Healthcare Issues; and Taylor Rule, Reese Grady, Clara Miles, and Kenlee Johnson, Creative Problem Solving.
The following students placed second in their contests: Greg Green, Healthy Lifestyle; Meaghan Dunn and Hunter Ogle, Cert Skills; and Isabell Drum and Liliana Gomez, Forensic Science. The following students placed third in their contests: Caroline Crye, Healthcare Issues; and Makena Lindsey, Pathophysiology. The following students placed fourth in their contests: Jackson Maurer, Healthcare Issues; and Samantha Clingan, Behavioral Health.
