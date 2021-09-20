The next installment from members of William Blount High School’s theater group is described as whimsical, crazy, chaotic and ridiculous — and it’s no wonder since it will entail recreating all 209 fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm.
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” is set to take the stage Sept. 22, 23 and 26. The wild-paced extravaganza will be performed at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, 6 and 8 p.m. on Thursday and 2 and 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased ahead of time from a cast member or at the door. Kids 4 and under are admitted for free.
It sounds difficult enough to recreate all 209 Brothers Grimm tales, but an additional challenge is added. The actors will attempt to combine them into one gigantic fable using “Rapunzel,” “Rumpelstiltskin,” “Hansel and Gretel,” “Snow White,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Cinderella” and other more obscure stories like Lean Lisa in “The Devil’s Grandmother.”
Allison Raper, who plays one of the narrators, said this show is a “magical mess” by design.
“It’s really funny,” she said. “I think it’s funny because you always think you know what is going to happen but you don’t. It’s always something else.”
The other narrator is Derrick East. Dana Patterson said he is so much fun to watch because he has really put a lot of effort into this production.
“I laugh every time he is on stage even though I have watched these scenes every day for a month,” Patterson said. She plays the role of the Enchantress/Wicked Stepmother.
East added that he loves the fast pace all of them had to work under. Students normally have about three months to prepare for a show, he said. They had only half of that.
“It was stressful but exhilarating,” he said.
For Lucy George, who plays Cinderella, this is her first appearance in a comedy. It has definitely been a positive experience, she said.
Other cast members include Gage Lawhorn, Skylar Justice, Jozlyn Long, Jacob Scott, Jaidyn Hoenie, Sarah LoRe, Jordan Overton, Mason Meloy and Meredith Wynn.
