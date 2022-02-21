The students of the month for February are Jonah Lee and Cody Baumgardner for the main campus, Malachi Hosington for CTE and Brayden Harris for the academy. The teachers of the month are Becky Deering and Laken Golden.
The teachers of the year at William Blount are as follows: Missy Myers, English teacher of the year; Lisa Heath, mathematics teacher of the year; Sara Bell, William Blount teacher of the year; Wendy Petty, school counselor of the Year; and Tony Boring, related services provider of the year. Heath received the Blount County Schools Secondary Grades Math Teacher of the Year award, Petty received the Blount County Schools Secondary Grades Teacher of the Year award, and Bell received the Blount County Schools Secondary Grades Teacher of the Year. Myers was a finalist.
From 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 3, William Blount will be holding a school wide showcase. The showcase will span across the Career Technical Education (CTE) building, Ninth Grade Academy and main campus. Parents, future students and community members will be exposed to the many academic, vocational, and even club opportunities as they tour the campus and meet teachers.
While exploring the different programs, visitors will become familiar with the campus and even be able to interact with current students. Future students will benefit from meeting “high school students, teachers, industry representatives, and college representatives,” the ability “to see hands-on classrooms and high school students actively working,” and the opportunity to ask questions about programs of interest according to the showcase information flier.
This open house will also highlight that William Blount’s programs offer hands-on experience, EPSO’s/Early Post-Secondary Opportunities which empower students “to gain college credit or certifications while in high school,” and “pathways to technical schools, community colleges, and universities for all students,” as stated by the aforementioned information flier.
