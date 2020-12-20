Blount Community Fund (BCF), an affiliate fund of East Tennessee Foundation (ETF) celebrated the support and service of William “Ed” Harmon with a small, socially distanced plaque presentation on Dec. 14 at his Maryville home.
Trudy Hughes, ETF’s vice president for regional advancement, shared, “We are here today to recognize and honor Ed Harmon for yet another great philanthropic commitment by Ed to his Blount County community. This Fund was formed when ETF matched Ed’s generous contribution. He has also served as one of many Blount County volunteer leaders growing resources for future generations while impacting current unmet needs.”
BCF was established in 2016 by Harmon and other community leaders who wished to make a lasting commitment to the people of Blount County by developing a resource to achieve community goals and promote the area. Harmon is a committed community philanthropist supporting a variety of organizations in addition to this Fund including, United Way of Blount County, Maryville College, New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center, and many more.
BCF’s Advisory Board strives to grow the endowment with gifts of support from Blount Countians and determine how to best support and benefit Blount County and its citizens. Current members included Ed Harmon, Jared Anderson, Toni Miller, Dave Ogle, Donnie Poteet, Tony Thompson, Blake Tipton, Jennifer Wackerhagen and Mary Beth West. Ed is resigning his advisory board position at the end of the year.
BCF is a permanent endowment which supports opportunities to advance philanthropy while improving the quality of life of the residents. Its mission is, “To promote, enhance, and develop essential growth by filling unmet needs.”
BCF Advisory Board member Mary Beth West further shared at the plaque presentation, “Ed, please know how very much all of us here today appreciate your leadership to establish this fund and to serve on the advisory board to grow it. As you retire from day to day service on the advisory board, Blount Community Fund and East Tennessee Foundation would like to recognize you as an Honorary Member of the Blount Community Fund Advisory Board. In this role, we hope you will remain as active as your schedule permits.”
For more information, contact Trudy Hughes at 865- 368-8886 or email at thughes@etf.org.
