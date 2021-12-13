The Blount County 4-H Public Speaking contest was held Thursday, Dec. 9, at Broadway United Methodist Church of Maryville. The 4-H public speaking program is one of the premier offerings that 4-H members participate in. Through the speaking program they develop communication skills that they use for the rest of their lives. Many former speakers have looked back fondly on their memories and opportunities that they had through 4-H.
All winners of the county contest have the opportunity of advancement to regional competition. Fourth through eighth grade advance to the sub-regional contest known as the Big 9 conference. This competition group is made up of the following counties: Blount, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Sevier and Union. High school grade, 9-12, advance to the Eastern Regional competition made up of the 33 counties in East Tennessee.
Winners representing Blount County in the two contests will include:
Caroline Waters, fourth grade of the Homespun Club; Layla Bland, fifth grade, Fairview Club; Alonso Gomez, sixth grade, Harbours Gate Club; Zee Carnes, seventh grade, Homespun Club; Carlos Gomez, eighth grade, Harbours Gate Club; Daniel Castillo, ninth grade, Harbours Gate Club; Ethan Elder, 10th grade, M.A.C. Club; and Eden Carnes, 12th grade, Homespun Club. Others presenting speeches were: Aubrey Cormier, fourth grade, Porter Club; Kinsee Tucker, sixth grade, Union Grove Club; Deisy Gonzalez, seventh grade, Harbours Gate Club; and Michael Vilaire, seventh grade, Homespun Club.
Melinda Russel, Cadence Dilley, Rose Davis, Jim Warner and Allison Elder served as judges and volunteers.
The Big 9 contest is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Sevier County. The Senior (high school) contest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Knoxville at the UTK Ag Campus.
