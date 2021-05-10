The Little River Railroad & Lumber Company Museum has announced the winners of the 2021 Youth Art Contest for ages 5 – 18 depicting the history of the Little River Railroad & Lumber Company of Townsend.
The contest’s first place winners are Riker Smith in the 5-8 age category, Ember Smith in the 9-12 age category and Eli Griffin in the 13-18 age category. Other winners included Jack Stanley, Sophia Stanley, Katlynd Long, Ryan Long, Emily Polk, Kairi Smith and Audry Samler.
The creative artwork was judged by Rindi Martin of the Townsend City Counsel, Brett Mistak of Brett Mistak Art Gallery/Studio in Townsend, Arline Boyce of the Townsend Artisan Guild and Mimi Eichhotz of the Townsend Artisan Guild. Winning artwork will be displayed in the museum now through June 6.
