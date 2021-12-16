Winter Jam 2022's All Together Now tour will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. The annual event will include performances by Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They, NewSong and pre-jam artists Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship along with speaker Shane Prutt.
Admission is a $10 donation at the door. For more information, visit www.jamtour.com or call 855-484-1991.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.