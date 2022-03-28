There was a packed house of well-wishers Sunday afternoon at Alnwick Community Center in Maryville to honor and celebrate Howard Kerr’s 80 years on this earth.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell took the floor at one point, reading an official document proclaiming March 27, 2022 as Howard T. Kerr Day in Blount County as family, friends and associates rose to their feet in appreciation.
One of those in attendance was Elvira Grant, who came to East Tennessee as a 22-year-old from Siberia as part of the Tennessee International Partnership Services program, an international university student exchange program Kerr initiated. Kerr hosted hundreds of students from Europe and Asia to work in East Tennessee businesses.
“It was incredible,” Grant said of the opportunity. She went back home after her stint here was over and came back after completing her college degree. Grant is now the owner of Elvira’s Cafe in Wears Valley and a U.S. citizen. She said that would not have been possible were it not for Kerr.
“I have my own business and live the full American life,” she said. “The American dream.”
Grant had her dad visiting here from Siberia. She said it was important to him to meet Kerr and thank him for the chance at making a better life for his daughter. “He was able to thank Howard for the opportunity that I would have never received without him,” Grant said.
Even as Kerr was addressing the attendees, his cellphone rang. It was a student from China offering birthday wishes.
The birthday party for Kerr was hosted by Olga Kerr, Howard’s wife, along with Olga Carmichael, Allen Smith and Lee Ann Mayhall.
Mayhall said the crowd on Sunday included people Kerr had helped with securing jobs, assisting them with housing or connecting with agencies like Salvation Army. Kerr’a commitment to helping the less fortunate is astounding, Mayhall said.
In addition to Grant, there were others who were part of TIPS that came to Kerr’s celebration. His fellow Maryville Kiwanis members were in attendance, along with state legislature colleagues. Kerr served as state Rep. for Blount County from 1994-2000.
He was born in Blount County and attended Eagleton Elementary and then Everett High School, where he was salutatorian and the first Blount County recipient of the General Motors Collegiate Scholarship in Engineering at the University of Tennessee. Kerr earned undergraduate and graduate degrees there in nuclear engineering and worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory until he retired in 2001.
Present on Sunday were beekeepers from the area. Kerr has been raising bees since 1965 and has conducted scientific research and hosts young people at his hives to help future generations understand the importance of pollination. He is a member of the Blount County Beekeepers Association and a lifetime member and past president of the Tennessee Beekeepers Association.
Further accolades include serving on the Board of Directors for Blount County Chamber of Commerce and also director and past chairman of the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley.
That the birthday festivities were held at Alnwick Community Club was no happenstance. Kerr joined the Alnwick Board of Directors in 1988 and has spearheaded several campaigns to renovate the center over the years. Many of those who have worked alongside Kerr were in attendance on Sunday too.
“I feel great,” this honoree said after the event. His takeaway from the day was more about who was there instead of the why.
“Everybody that was there has a giving spirit,” he said. He pointed to people like fellow beekeeper Charlie Parton, the dozen or more Kiwanians and his wife, along with elected officials like state Rep. Bob Ramsey and Register of Deeds Phyllis Crisp.
Logan Hill is someone Kerr came to know when Hill started a youth gardening program in Alcoa. His sister is Jackie Hill, a member of the Blount County Commission; she was also in attendance Sunday.
“They all came together to wish me a happy birthday but it was also a large group of very caring and giving people,” Kerr said. “That speaks volumes about this community. That speaks volumes about why I love this community. I feel so humbled that so many people came out. I value their friendship immensely but more importantly I value their service attitude and service commitment.”
Kerr introduced his extended family that includes his son, daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also made it a point to recognize current Alnwick Manager Allen Smith for his hard work and vision for the center.
For the past three years, extensive work has been done to revamp this former elementary school, both inside and out. The center is full of businesses and organizations on the first level; work will now start on the lower level, Kerr said.
The future of this space will include ball fields outdoors on the eight acres. The gym will be opened up for community play and the community room can host reunions and other celebrations.
Looking back, Kerr said he feels so fortunate to have been born and raised right here. But, that feeling also come with responsibility, he said.
“I greatly benefitted by being raised here,” he said. “It makes you feel obligated to give back and make it better for others who come along after you.”
