Walkers, team captains and organizers of the 2022 Alzheimer’s Tennessee Foothills Walk had reasons to celebrate Thursday with the announcement the fundraising goal of $125,000 had been surpassed.
A lunchtime gathering was held at Bella in downtown Maryville, where top fundraisers were applauded, one volunteer was singled out for his passion for helping end this disease and a partnership was announced that will hopefully result in early diagnoses for Alzheimer’s patients and add services to help them have better quality of life.
Katie Harbin, development and public relations specialist for Alzheimer’s Tennessee told those in attendance what their work has meant to her organization over the last 35 years.
“Every step you take makes it possible for us to invest in research and support in hopes that fewer of our loved ones and neighbors will face this disease,” she said.
She specifically mentioned the Foothills Walk’s Champions — Charles West, Steve West, Bob Redwine and radio personality Gunner. They give a voice to the efforts of this organization, Harbin said. West Chevrolet and Blount Memorial Hospital have been presenting sponsors from the very beginning, she also pointed out.
A total of 23 teams with more than 350 participants were able to raise $129,204 when the April walk was complete. There was an effort at the Thursday luncheon to get the total up to $130,000 with a few more donations. Brian Tuggle and Edward Harper served as co-chairs for the 2022 walk.
The top fundraiser for 2022 is Missy Anderson, who singlehandedly brought in $6,805 by hosting a fashion show in Greenback. The other top fundraising individuals are Rich Clark ($1,130), Carol Muelder ($1,025) and Donna Berg ($1,020).
Anderson’s team, In Carol’s Corner, was also the top fundraising team. The others are Harrison Honeys ($4,314), Team Russell ($3,100) and Tom Hatcher and Staff. ($3,646).
Anderson named her team, In Carol’s Corner, in honor and memory of her mother-in-law, Carol Anderson, who passed away with Alzheimer’s a few years ago. She battled the disease for seven years, Missy said, and was full of life and love.
The 2022 mascot for the Foothills Walk is Rizzo, who is owed by Marian Estabrook.
All top fundraisers went home with prize packages.
Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO of Alzheimer’s Tennessee, wanted all in attendance to known their time spent on the Foothills Walk and other supportive events do matter and make a difference.
“I want to assure you that the funds you work so hard to raise — whether it’s spaghetti dinners or golf tournaments — it comes back to our community,” she said.
Wade-Whitehead talked about Silver Alert, a program that notifies the public when a senior goes missing. “We worked so hard with many of you as advocates in 2021 to get a new Silver Alert system put in place for Tennessee,” she said.
Since June 2021, there have been 119 Silver Alerts issued in Tennessee, the CEO reported. She said 117 of those have been resolved; sadly, 11 of them were found deceased, Wade-Whitehead said, and two cases are still active.
Thirteen of the individuals were found outside the state of Tennessee.
“Missing seniors far exceed missing children,” Wade-Whitehead said.
She also reported on a successful caregiver training held in June in Alcoa, and announced a new partnership between Alzheimer’s Tennessee and Blount Memorial Hospital.
This program’s focus is on early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease so additional services can be used to fight the disease.
“The new program initiated by the hospital really, really aims at early detection,” Wade-Whitehead explained. “Why is that important? Because that is the window of opportunity that we have to help manage the course of the disease and keep that person in the very early stages. It is a whole array of auxiliary services, from physical therapy to speech therapy. ... Our goal is to keep people at a very early stage for the next big thing to happen with research.”
Wade-Whitehead added that research currently being conducted is encouraging. The National Institutes of Health, which is the largest contributor, has committed $3.5 billion for research, yet Medicare and Medicaid for Alzheimer’s care is $206 billion.
“We must get there quicker,” she said.
Upcoming events that serve to increase awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and the work Alzheimer’s Tennessee is doing to hopefully one day eradicate the disease, include the Race Across the State. It begins on Sept. 20 and will be held from Memphis to Bristol in Walmart stores across Tennessee. That will include the Alcoa Walmart, on Sept. 22.
Wade-Whitehead also applauded the efforts of County Clerk Tom Hatcher, whose annual charity golf tournament supports this organization each year. That event takes place Sept. 16 at Egawni Farms.
High school student Maggie West is running for homecoming queen at Maryville High School, the lunch attendees were told. Funds she raises will go to Alzheimer’s Tennessee.
The day ended with the presentation of the Coach Randy Lambert Award, established last year to recognize someone who is a strong advocate for this cause. Lambert, who served as head men’s basketball coach at Maryville College, spent years also volunteering with Alzheimer’s Tennessee.
Edward Harper is the 2022 recipient of the award. Harbin called him a friend to all who know him and a fierce fighter for seniors.
“He lives, breathes and sleeps to help people,” she said.
