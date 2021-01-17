More than 10 years ago when Jemps Maignan, now 42, stood in a bare field in Marmont, Hinche, Haiti and dared to dream what could be, he knew he couldn’t do it alone.
Maignan, a native of Haiti, had for years wanted to start a school there. In fact, he said he felt God first directing him to do this when he was only 14. He moved to the U.S. in 2007, but the dream never died. He knew that to move forward, he’d have to share his ideas with both friends and strangers here in Tennessee and back home in his native land. So he got busy.
Today, there is a school on that once bare piece of ground serving 86 students in preschool through middle school. It’s God’s Planet for Haiti Christian School, constructed with help from East Tennessee and beyond. Maignan founded God’s Planet for Haiti, a nonprofit, so that kids in his native country could get a solid education that could give them a chance at a better life.
As he explained it, the Haitian government doesn’t build enough schools, so others open private schools to fill in the gaps. God’s Plant for Haiti does require a small annual fee for its students, $8, along with the purchase of some of their books. They also have to maintain their uniforms, all in exchange for a Christian education. Donations to this nonprofit go to pay the teachers and feed the kids.
Maignan said he became a Christian back in 1996. His parents and three of his sisters still live in Haiti; one sister resides in Indiana.
Juggling responsibilities
This Maryville resident lives here most of the year, but visits Haiti a few times a year to check in on his school, its staff and family who live nearby. Through the kindness of others, the land on which this school stands has been paid for in full. Donations have provided these children with their first playground and two meals per day.
Come September, Maignan and God’s Planet for Haiti hope to be able to take in 20 more students. The organization hasn’t been able to add on high school level teaching, but it is in the long-range plans.
Maignan just returned from his latest visit: He distributed Christmas shoe boxes to each child at the school. Maignan said he even collected enough items to be able to provide Christmas gifts to some 150 other kids in the village. This Christian school is located in Marmont, Hinche, about 60 miles from Port-au-Prince.
The Christmas party was held Dec. 24. The shoe boxes full of personal care products, undergarments and toys were handed out, and a huge meal was served to families in the village, Maignan said.
“I didn’t think at first we would be able to have the Christmas shoe boxes this year,” Maignan said. “With the help and support here we were able to make it happen.”
In addition to being the founder and executive director for God’s Planet for Haiti, Maignan supports himself and his 6-year-old son, J.J. The elder Maignan has a job in Blount County and attends Shepherd’s Glory Church, in Townsend.
Others join hands
His small congregation has provided funding for this nonprofit, as have complete strangers. One lady a few years ago donated enough money that Maignan could purchase a water pump so families in Marmont wouldn’t have to walk miles for fresh water. This past December, another woman who had never met Maignan gave him many supplies for the Christmas shoe boxes.
Other aid has come in the form of visits by Remote Area Medical, which is headquartered in Rockford. This medical mission goes around the country and world providing free medical care to anyone who needs it. RAM sat up a clinic at God’s Planet for Haiti Christian School and helped hundreds in the village. Nurses from Carson-Neman University made several trips to provide medical clinics over the years.
Here in Maryville, the Hrom and Merickel families also have supported this ministry. Maignan said Marie Hrom was the first American to visit the school when it opened in 2011. It still had dirt floors at the time, Maignan said.
This past year was unlike any other due to the pandemic. Maignan said none of his students in Haiti have contracted the virus and they wear masks and take other precautions. Financial support has been down, the founder said, but he understands the impact COVID-19 has had on many people’s incomes.
Despite that, God’s Planet for Haiti will move forward to add students as some have now moved into nearby high schools. Of those who have left, Maignan said they are excelling in their new schools and thankful for the educational foundation they received at God’s Planet.
Opportunities to serve
There are many ways to help as 2021 gets underway. Maignan said his Christmas shoe box inventory is now zero since he gave it away. He said those interested in helping can buy things now and throughout the year and he will pick them up. Maignan will drive to Florida in the coming months and will ship supplies to Haiti while there.
Future plans call for starting to farm on some of the school’s 6 acres. Maignan said he will need someone with expertise to help get that off the ground. An irrigation system is a must. Now that the school soon will be 10 years old, updates and repairs are in order.
Backpacks are always needed for these students. For those wishing to sponsor a child, it costs $35 per month per child to cover expenses, including paying teachers, meals and supplies.
It is Maignan’s mission to be transparent with this ministry, he said. Anyone considering offering their support is welcome to visit Haiti to see the work in person, he added.
The school opened in October 2011, so the 10th anniversary is approaching. Maignan said he would love to have some type of banquet here to celebrate, but plans are contingent upon getting coronavirus under control.
“We want to remember where we came from and celebrate where we are,” he said.
When he became a dad, Maignan said there were those who thought he would quit this ministry. Instead he has shown resolve and dedication. Bringing others alongside eases the burden, he said.
“I am speechless when it comes to this ministry,” Maignan said. “We started with nothing. This is God’s ministry. I am the founder but I feel like my title is servant — here to serve with anybody who wants to be part of this mission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.