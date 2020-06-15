It’s been more than four months since Blount Countians attended a ceremonial groundbreaking for the building of a home by Isaiah 117 House in this community, with the aim of providing children going into foster care a sense of unconditional love and care.
The home, to be built on a 1-acre plot donated by Blount Community Church, is in the developing stages. The organization is awaiting surveys, site approval and other requirements of the city of Maryville.
“We are in a holding pattern for now,” said Tamara Miller, board president for Isaiah 117 House — Blount County. “We are getting closer every day. There are just a lot of requirements that need to be met.”
This home site is just off Lamar Alexander Parkway near BCC. It is zoned business, so those restrictions have to be met, Miller said.
Children who have been removed from their homes by the state and await placement in foster care will be able to go to this Isaiah 117 house for rest, meals, showers and other comforts of home. The home here will feature a boys bedroom with bunkbeds, girls bedroom also with bunkbeds, stocked kitchen, bathrooms with showers, an office for Department of Children’s Services and also a family visitation area with small kitchen. Towels, blankets, personal-care products, food and clothing also will be made available to all of the children staying here temporarily.
Ronda Paulson, Miller’s longtime friend, is the director and founder of the nonprofit. She started the journey that led to the creation of Isaiah 117 after expressing her desire to adopt a child from the foster care system. That was back in 2014. It was then she saw there was really no place to temporarily house children in state custody while foster families were being sought. They stayed for hours in offices with no access to showers or other essentials.
Paulson is from Carter County and that is where the first Isaiah 117 house was built. Homes also are now being established for Rutherford, Coffee, Franklin, Grundy, Bradley, Polk, Monroe, Knox, Sevier, Anderson, Jefferson, Cocke, Greene, Washington, Sullivan, Unicoi and Johnson counties.
The name Isaiah 117 comes from the verse in the Bible, Isaiah 1:17, which states “Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow.”
The major announcement about an Isaiah 117 house for Blount County was made public back in November 2019 at a gathering of faith leaders. Soon after, Blount Community Church offered a piece of land for the project. Jeff Fuchs is the pastor.
Then in December, a communitywide meeting was held at Maryville First Baptist. When the day was over, $64,000 had been raised. The contractor for the house is Lamon & McDaniel Builders.
Cindy Chandler recently was hired as program coordinator for Blount County. She is a retired teacher from Maryville City Schools. Program coordinators are the only paid, full-time staff members for this organization.
The giving has continued
So far, the financial goal of raising $150,000 has been met, Miller said. That amount will take care of building costs and first-year operations. Fundraising continues for getting beyond that, the board president said.
And while not a lot of dirt is being moved at this point, Miller and volunteers at Isaiah 117 continue to reach out to the community.
Back in March, they provided handmade face masks and hand-washing kits for DCS caseworkers.
When April rolled around, Isaiah 117 volunteers and board members provided snacks, diapers, smoke alarms and door alarms to DCS for families at risk of having their children removed from homes.
Bags they called “Love: You are Not Alone” were distributed in May to DCS for families. They contained things like games, cleaning supplies and gift cards.
Mac bags were handed out in May as well. The kits were named for Paulson’s son, Mac. They contained drinks, snacks, toys, books or other activities.
“We are going to continue to hand them out and love on the kids in person,” Miller said.
Isaiah 117 has some upcoming ways for the public to get involved. One is the Glow Trot, a race/walk set for Aug. 8 at William Blount High School. Kids are encouraged to join the Lemonade Stand Challenge on July 11 by setting up a stand or doing the event virtually.
On Oct. 16, the nonprofit will hold its golf tournament at Egwani Farms.
“We want to get back into speaking and sharing with groups,” Miller said. “A lot of that had to be canceled.”
Lamon & McDaniel has told Isaiah 117 it can have this home built in three to six months once all requirements are met. Miller said her organization will not be idle in the meantime.
“We are going to keep collecting and stocking up things for the home and using supplies for the needs of DCS,” she said.
