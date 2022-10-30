The shoppers who attend Townsend Farmers Market, Dixie Lee Market in Farragut and the one in Tellico Village have an advantage over those who haven’t done so, come winter.
Those locations are where Irina Marshall comes bearing her hand-knitted, warmth-giving blankets large and small, in a variety of patterns, sizes and threads. She knits blankets using natural fibers such as alpaca and sheep’s wool, along with acrylics, silk, polyester and nylon.
Each of the larger ones takes three days to make, and now that cold days are upon us, Marshall is adding to her inventory as her appearance at the Maryville Farmers Market grows near. Her talents were honed at the knees of her mother and grandmother.
“They learned from their mothers, who probably learned from theirs,” she said as she looked out over the mountains visible from the Townsend home that she shares with her husband, Bick. Irina immigrated to the United States from Eastern Europe more than 20 years ago, for a reason many others have.
“Like everybody else, for better opportunities,” she said.
She came to Kentucky, graduating from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. With a degree in accounting, she got busy with a career and then marriage. Irina said she has knitted blankets over the years, and she also crochets. When Bick developed some health issues recently, she made the decision to step away from her longtime career and become a one-woman knitting business.
The local Townsend Farmers Market is where she decided to start selling the blankets she knits for babies through adults. She had no idea how business would go, being a novice at marketing, etc. She also can’t sell her products cheaply like big stores. Yarn can be expensive, and the personal time she puts into them counts as well.
Over the course of the last six months, it seems she has found the right equation.
“It has far exceeded our expectations,” Irina said. “I was selling blankets in summertime, in hot weather.”
To reach more people, Irina created an account on Instagram where she posts photos of her work. She has received messages from many followers praising her talent. Her photos are creating a buzz.
“One woman told me ‘I only come to Instagram to see you and your blankets,’” this knitter said. “She told me she’s obsessed with my blankets.”
If Irina had her way, all of her customers would get the opportunity to feel the softness, the warmness of her creations before they buy them. Her blankets, Irina said, are like arms reaching out to give a hug.
“It’s like healing for me and hopefully others,” she explained. The turmoil across the globe with country versus country and even between people of the same country has made the world so divided, she said. Maybe the warmth of the blankets can be uniting, she said.
There are already good signs. Bick’s health has improved since Irina left accounting to be her own boss. That is a huge worry lifted, the couple said.
Her baby blankets can feature tiny bears in Jeeps and other popular characters. She knows people in East Tennessee are partial to the color orange, so she uses it a lot.
And while this expert knitter also can crochet, she prefers the simple stitches that go with knitting; crocheting also takes twice as much yarn, she pointed out, which can add to the cost of her blankets.
The ones she knits using alpaca wool have become very popular. She drives to New Market to buy her yarn; it’s very soft and warm, but not bulky, she described. Sometimes suppliers sell out of her favorite yarns, and it becomes a challenge to complete her products. In addition to the blankets, Irina makes scarves and hats, along with sweaters and covers for planters. She is always experimenting.
Some of her blankets have unique designs, like one she recently did that features a large face. There are no patterns involved. Irina prefers to do each one different from the next.
“I don’t like patterns because I have to get inside someone else’s brain,” she explained. One of Bick’s favorite creations is a doll Irina made, also without a pattern.
Most of the blankets Irina knits are soft yet durable enough to put in the washer and dryer on delicate cycles. They are meant to be enjoyed on the porch or on the couch.
It’s still early in the process, so Irina isn’t sure if she wants to have a physical store, which would come with its own set of challenges, with overhead, employees and other expenses. Bick said she is very content with where she’s at now. And when others express their appreciation for her work, she is happiest of all, he said.
The dates of the Maryville Farmers Market that will feature artisans and crafters like Irina, will be Nov. 5 and 12 at Founders Square in downtown Maryville. She knits daily to prepare for who might come needing warmth.
“Everybody needs blankets,” she said.
