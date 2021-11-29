There are signs we all await that signal Christmas is fast upon us — like street decorations going up around town, carols being played on the radio and the Salvation Army’s bright red kettles outside our favorite retail stores.
It’s all in place as Christmas is just a month away.
Capt. Kati Chase of the Salvation Army of Blount County, said the local Red Kettle Campaign began on Nov. 19, even before Thanksgiving and will continue through Dec. 24. The sites in Blount County include the Walmart stores in both Alcoa and Maryville, the two Kroger stores in the county, Hobby Lobby and also Rural King.
Bell ringers take their places in high-traffic areas to ask those who can to give to those having a hard time this Christmas season.
The annual fundraiser was held last year despite the pandemic, and Chase conceded, she was ready for a down year. The goal for 2020 was $60,000, she said, and with fewer days to ring the bells and many people out of work, it wasn’t a given that Blount County would come through.
But it did, even surpassing that $60,000 to bring in $73,000. The goal for 2021 has been set at $80,000.
To get there, shoppers once again will have to drop their loose change and folding money into the kettles between now and Christmas. Those who don’t want to pay with cash will have Venmo and PayPal options at the kettle sites.
“We could use some bell ringers too,” Chase said. They need volunteers and can also pay others who wish to participate and make some extra money. Individuals are usually set up with two-hour shifts, Chase said.
There are also Boy Scout troops, Girl Scouts, Kiwanis clubs and churches that volunteer. Chase said some take an entire day and rotate their members for duty. All are appreciated, Chase said.
The schedule for the rest of the campaign will have bell ringers in front of the stores Wednesdays through Saturdays, until the week of Christmas. That week will be Monday through Friday, Chase said. They will cut the day short on Christmas Eve. The entire campaign is 24 days. Last year, there were only 18 days.
The money raised here in Blount County will stay right here. Chase said it will be used to provide Christmas for families who can’t afford it; the funds also are used to help pay rent and utilities for those who are struggling, and also a weekly free lunch the Salvation Army provides each Friday at Broadway United Methodist Church, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is invited.
One of the biggest challenges facing so many in Blount County is affordable housing, Chase said. The funds donated to SA also go to help the homeless. Chase said last year, the local chapter paid for nearly 800 nights in hotel rooms for people with no places to go.
“What we bring in at Christmas through the kettles and other donations helps sustain us all year long,” Chase said.
There are also three Angel Trees set up around town — one at each of the local Walmarts and another at National Fitness Center. SA receives the names of children whose families are unable to provide gifts. The names are placed on Christmas trees in these places to encourage shoppers to “adopt” one of the children and purchase gifts for him or her.
Each child’s wish list is included with the tag on the tree, along with instructions and deadlines for getting the gifts to SA on time.
There are 522 kids being helped, Chase said. This organization also is providing gifts for 41 senior adults; they are not part of the Angel Tree program.
The weekly lunch that’s provided for free on Fridays at Broadway UMC was shut down during the pandemic and went to takeout only. It is back to in-person dining but many still prefer to do takeout, Chase said. She said the average has been close to 140 free meals distributed each week.
Those who attend the meal will be able to enjoy a Christmas party on Friday, Dec. 17, at the church.
Chase has been at the helm of the local SA for fewer than two years. She arrived in June 2020 when COVID-19 was causing lots of events and fundraisers to be canceled. She said her organization even increased the number of children they wanted to help by 100 last year.
“Sometimes you have to step out on faith and know that God is going to provide for the things we need,” she said. “It was a great blessing to see how our community supported us last year. We did take that step of faith.”
Chase added that she knows there are families still struggling. The cost of gas, food and other expenses has gone up. She said SA is doing all it can to ease the burdens. Available housing is still a major issue, she explained.
“It is a lot,” Chase said.
