French pastries, Korean sushi and Scottish scones — if all of that sounds like a wonderful culinary adventure, there’s the perfect Maryville event where you can experience all of it and much more.
It’s the second annual International Food Fest, set for noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Maryville Seventh-day Adventist Church. The church has a diverse congregation and many will cook up dishes representing their ethnicity, said Tomoko Kim, Pathfinder director and event organizer. The food fest is a fundraiser for the Maryville Mountaineers Pathfinder Club that includes youth from fifth grade up.
“There are 18 countries that will be represented,” Kim said. They are: Guam, Japan, Korea, Philippines, India, Egypt, the United States, Puerto Rico, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Italy, Greece, France, Scotland, Denmark, Ukraine/Romania and Germany.
Kim is Japanese-Korean. She and her mother are cooking for the Japan booth and selling tofu pocket sushi, rolled sushi and yakisoba noodles. She has three children, Grace, 18, Natalie, 16, and Enoch, 14. They’ve been in Pathfinder for the past seven years.
Fried lumpia, pancit noodles and seitan adobo were on the menu last year at the Philippines booth. Lasagna and tiramisu were dished up at the Italian booth, while the Japanese booth served up different types of sushi and yakisoba. Empanadas, leek dumplings and cucumber kimchi were popular with attendees, too.
Admission to the food fest is free, but tickets will be sold in $1 increments to purchase food from each booth. Most of the booths will sell small amounts for two to four tickets. Tables are set up so participants can eat inside and outside. Some choose to purchase additional food to take home, Kim said.
Drinks also will be available, with one booth selling boba juices and other choices. Kim’s daughter Grace and team leader Sophia Taube along with staff member Tami Geli are in charge of that booth, Kim said. Bottles of water also will be sold.
Kim said the Pathfinder Club was looking for a new type of fundraiser last year; it had previously hosted a No Talent Show, but Kim said she prayed for a new direction.
“I wanted something where the Pathfinders could work with church members as well as involve the community,” she said. “This idea for an international food fest came to mind. Everyone loves food.” It was successful in its first year, this organizer said. She was thrilled that it wasn’t just Maryville SDA members who came. Several from the community came. When the day was over, close to $4,000 was raised.
There are 15 local members of the Pathfinder Club, along with nine adult volunteers. The worldwide organization is similar to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, but this is a Christian co-ed group that stresses the importance of doing things together. That includes worship, prayer, Bible study and community service. The money raised at the International Food Fest will go toward a global camporee to be held in Wyoming in August 2024, Kim said.
“We did many similar things like camping and hiking together,” Kim said. The youth are very excited about the 2024 camporee.
Community service is part of the Pathfinder experience. Back in 2019, the Pathfinders went on a mission trip to Ecuador under the leadership of other directors Rick Sanchez and Josh Fine. In addition, they organize food drives to help the Blount County Foster Parent Association and also the Angel Tree program at Christmas, providing gifts for two families, Kim said.
“Earlier this month, we invited three other Pathfinder clubs from this area and had a field day in our church backyard,” she said. “We learned honors like basketball, juggling and rope braiding, had lunch together and played all sorts of field day games. It was a nice bonding time for the kids to make new friends.”
Much of the cooking for the April 2 event will be done by parents of Pathfinder members and others in the church who enjoy sharing their culinary skills. “Some have Greek decent, others Italian, Scottish and Denmark,” Kim said. The students will help at the booths and sell tickets.
The Korean booth was a favorite last year. Its fare will include a Korean pancake, sushi and also noodles. Haiti will be added to this year’s list of participants, as well as France and India.
The Seventh-day Adventist Church is known globally for its emphasis on healthy living, Kim explained. She said this event will be vegetarian. Maryville Seventh-day Adventist also holds a monthly Supper Club that offers plant-based and gluten-free meals along with a speaker who provides presentations on topics of interest.
Kim appreciated the positive feedback from last year’s food fest. She said some asked if this could be a monthly event. “Both guests and cooks enjoyed the time,” she said. “I was just happy to see new faces from the community visit us. Cooks are always happy when we get to feed others.”
