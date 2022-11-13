It’s not hard to spot some of those who are experiencing homelessness in Blount County — with all of their possessions packed tightly inside their cars, many park in public lots overnight where restrooms and other services are accessible.
Others have temporary places to stay, hopping from one friend or relative’s couch to another until the welcome runs out. Then, it’s back out on the street.
Still others take the woods, trying to keep warm in a tent or underneath a bridge.
As community outreach coordinator for A Place to Stay, Keela Paulsen has seen these scenarios play out across the community. The nonprofit has committed itself to providing resources that help those who lack a permanent home find one that is safe and affordable.
The most recent event headed up by A Place to Stay was its SOS Day, which is Street Outreach Service Day. It took place on a recent Saturday at Monte Vista Baptist Church, one of the nonprofit’s partners.
“We served a little over 80 people,” Paulsen said. That was in a three-hour period. The services provided included haircuts, hot meals, job services, showers, laundry, clothing pantry, vaccinations, case management, books, snacks and hygiene bags, free to those who came.
The first SOS Day was held in the summer of 2021, Paulsen said. She noticed this time there seemed to be more children.
“That is good in one way because that means word is getting out to families that we are here,” she said. It’s also a sad reality that there are children in crisis here in Blount County, she added.
The list of partnerships formed by this relatively new organization is lengthy. In addition to Monte Vista, there is United Way of Blount County, McNabb Center,New Hope Baptist Church, RIO Revolution, The Salvation Army, Partnership Christian Church, Walgreens on Highway 411 South, Fairview United Methodist Church, Goodwill, Chilhowee Baptist Center, Chick-fil-A, Blount County Public Library, New Providence Presbyterian, and many more.
Blount County Community Action showed up to distribute toiletry kits, while Trinity Dental gave out toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss. Friends of the Blount County Library had free books for children and adults.
Paulsen said the personal care services are the most sought after.
“Short of the showers and laundry, haircuts are the highlight of the day,” she said. “It gives our neighbor a great feeling, and also us. “Getting a haircut and a shower helps people feel better about themselves.”
Heritage High School Cosmetology and Tennessee School of Beauty provided the haircuts.
SOS Days are held in different locations to make them available to as many people in need as possible. The first one was held at the Blount County Library. One was set up at New Hope Baptist Church, and other at Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Alcoa.
“They are the longest serving partner we have,” Paulsen said of New Hope. The volunteers there bring a clothing pantry, in addition to things like snack and hygiene bags.
“It is always great to have them here,” Paulsen said. “We are so grateful.”
A majority of those who come to SOS are living out of their cars. Paulsen said many are on disability or receive some type of assistance. That money is not enough to afford housing, she said.
“When the weather is poor or they can afford it, they spend some of their money on a hotel stay here and there,” Paulsen said. She said A Place to Stay does what it can to help out financially in these emergencies.
More can be done when more get involved. That is why A Place to Stay has so many partnerships. Paulsen said they work closely with McNabb Center and its Firm Foundations program that helps find affordable housing.
Other staff at A Place to Stay are Executive Director Mandy Proffitt, an AmeriCorps person and an administrative assistant. The nonprofit has an office at the Blount County library.
Like other nonprofits, this one relies on donations. A recent fundraiser, Blessing Bowls, was held in October at Monte Vista. Attendees were served a variety of soups and chilis in bowls made by local potters.
Paulsen knows her agency can’t solve all of the issues related to homelessness on its own. That’a why they continually reach out for volunteers and partners. Solving homelessness means finding reliable transportation for people to get to work or a job that pays more, helping a family with its utility down payments and working with landlords. Day care and work attire are what some need to get back into the workforce and afford rent.
It boils down to being able to offer hope, Paulsen said. “We want to work with people on the things that are holding them back so they don’t lose hope.”
