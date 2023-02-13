It took a leap of faith to rent space in downtown Maryville and open her first art gallery, but Pinkie Mistry seems to have landed exactly where she needs and wants to be.
Mistry officially opened her Pinkie Mistry Gallery & Studio on Oct. 18, 2022, in the upstairs space above Neighborly Books on East Broadway Avenue. She has worked for more than a decade as a freelance graphic artist from home, but came to the realization that her business ventures coupled with her love to paint were making for tight spaces.
“All of this that you see here was in my living room,” Mistry said weeks ago from her gallery and studio. “I had pretty much taken over my living room and was using the fireplace for an easel. I also have a large dog, and she would walk past and get oils on her. She is white.”
The pieces of the puzzle began falling into place when Mistry met the owner of Neighborly Books, Laurie Meier, at an event. Mistry has been working on illustrations for four children’s books with author Karen Bentz, and Meier wanted to sell them in her bookstore.
It wasn’t long before Mistry began inquiring about the upstairs space as a gallery and studio. The downstairs was formerly Shriver’s before Neighborly Books moved in, and Mistry said she shopped there plenty of times.
“I knew this space,” the artist said. “I knew the windows and the light that comes in.”
Mistry talked to her husband, Jeremy LaDuke, about the venture. Taking such a big step and opening her own business was a little scary. His response — Do it. “He’s my No. 1 supporter,” Mistry said. “I feel like I have grown so much through his help.”
So, a deal was struck and Mistry moved into the space at 106 E. Broadway Ave. She paints there, sells her original works and prints there. She works on the children’s books illustrations and any graphic design work that comes her way. On any given day, this artist can be found sitting on the floor creating her latest work in oils.
As she explains on her website, this freelance graphic artist and painter has been dabbling in art from the time she was a small girl, learning from her mother how to draw birds with stick feet.
A native of Canada, she moved to East Tennessee at a very young age, relocating to Maryville five years ago from Sevierville. She said she knew Maryville was the place to start a gallery when the time came. There is already a pretty famous and popular artist making his living in Sevier County.
“Sevier County is Robert Tino,” she explained. “He’s got that. He’s got that crowd. They love him, and I can’t compete with him.”
Tino is known for his nature paintings, especially bears. He’s been earning a living giving tourists and residents alike their favorite parts of East Tennessee on canvas.
Maryville has embraced this relative newcomer. Mistry participated in the Holiday Market event in downtown Maryville over the recent Christmas season. She sat out on the sidewalk and painted while LaDuke took care of visitors making their way into the gallery. She said there were between 200 and 300 people who came through that day.
The artist, wife and mom might be familiar to some as one of the nominees for the 2022 Athena Leadership Award. Mistry has also done work for New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center. In addition, she has won the Construction Couture three times, designing outfits out of building supplies in the contest that raises money for Blount County Habitat for Humanity.
A breast cancer survivor, Mistry is a supporter of the Paint the Mountains Pink Program offered through the Robert F. Thomas Foundation of LeConte Medical in Sevierville. The nonprofit raises awareness of the lifesaving benefits of mammograms and also helps women with no insurance obtain free mammograms.
After opening in October and experiencing a very busy Christmas season, Mistry closed the gallery and studio during the month of January in order to replenish her inventory. She reopened this month with new works of art lining the walls.
She earned a degree in graphic design from Pellissippi State Community College and also studied fine art at Maryville College. Creating murals and designing wine labels are on her list of professional accomplishments.
Designs by Pinkie was born in 2005, the year Mistry’s son, Nathan, was born. She worked for years for marketing firms before deciding to stay at home with her son and start a career as a freelance graphic artist. Now, with Pinkie Mistry Gallery & Studio open she already has received three commissions for paintings and continues her graphic design work.
That she gets to work in downtown Maryville is so exciting, this artists said, since the area is getting new ventures, including restaurants and housing. This first gallery for Mistry is at the heart of that downtown development.
“My dream is to see more art galleries,” Mistry said. “There could be one next door and another one right over there. I have been to towns like that with multiple galleries. Each artist is different and brings a lot to the area.”
