Marble Springs State Historic Site invites visitors of all ages to experience the traditional craft of wool washing at a pop-up event from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. May 21.
The event will showcase the process of washing wool, from sheep to finished product, using traditional methods. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness the wool washing process firsthand and try their hand at washing wool themselves. Demonstrations will be ongoing throughout the event, with experts on hand to answer questions and provide information about the history and uses of wool.
In addition to wool washing demonstrations, the event also will feature children's activities and mini weaving demos, providing younger visitors with the chance to learn about the tools and techniques used in weaving.
Visitors are encouraged to wear clothes that they don't mind getting messy, as wool washing can be a bit wet and dirty. The event is suitable for all ages and skill levels, with something to offer for everyone.
The event will take place at Marble Springs State Historic, located at 1220 W. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville. Admission is $5 per person, with children under 5 admitted for free.
Marble Springs State Historic Site is a living history museum and educational facility dedicated to preserving and interpreting the legacy of Tennessee's first governor, John Sevier, and his home, farm, and community.
