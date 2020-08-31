Word Weavers will host local author Vince Vawter from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Sept. 19, at Rio Revolution Church 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
Vawter’s debut novel, "Paperboy," received a Newbery Honor award in 2014. The story is based on his real-life experience growing up in the 1950s as a person who stutters. Vawter spends his retirement traveling the country and discussing his books with schools, reading and education groups, as well as stuttering advocacy organizations.
For more information: www.word-weavers.com or contact the local leadership member, Beth Boring. boringb@bellsouth.net.
