Writing can be a solitary pursuit, filled with questions about the mechanics of writing, the most effective ways to convey your ideas and emotions, and how to make your stories the best that they can be.
Encouragement and suggestions from likeminded people, as well as developing camaraderie and offering encouragement and advice in return, can often be found in a writing group.
Word Weavers Knoxville Chapter is one such group of local writers meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon the third Saturday of each month at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3736 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville.
The group is one of only three Word Weavers chapters in Tennessee.
Julia Pope, chapter president, said Word Weavers International was founded in 1997, and the local chapter began about five years ago. Although the chapter name is Word Weavers Knoxville, meetings are held in Blount County and draw writers from throughout the region.
“Word Weavers is a very informal group of writers of all levels, regardless of whether they have never published or barely written or those who have published five books or more,” Pope said. “We critique each other’s work, and of course, we talk about writing.”
Sense of community
Pope cautioned prospective members to not be intimidated by the word “critique.”
“We are a very inviting group of people, and we do the critique in a loving way,” she said. “If anybody wants to observe first, they can do so for two different meetings. Then the third time, they either can’t come or they have to join.”
The group uses the “cold sandwich method” of critique. “We have the ‘bread,’ which is something good about what we’ve read, and then the meat is one suggestion on how to make it better, and then another ‘bread,’ which is something else good,” she said.
Occasionally, the group welcomes local authors to speak, such as Lin Stepp of Knoxville, Vince Vawter of Louisville and Steven James of Johnson City.
Pope said there are advantages in belonging to a writing group.
“You have a sense of community — being a writer, you are pretty much isolated — and of course, there’s accountability and encouragement,” she said. “Also, others might see things that you don’t in what you’ve written.”
Attendees don’t necessarily need to bring something to be critiqued. “Some of them come just to have encouragement and accountability, and others come to see if this article they want to submit is too wordy or to get any other kind of suggestions before they submit it,” Pope said.
The moral of the story
Pope said Word Weavers is a Christian writing group. “It’s not so much that it has to be Christian fiction, but the pieces that we critique will be things that have a good world story to them,” she explained. “We don’t necessarily require the books to have Jesus or God, just that it has a good moral to it.”
The meetings open with prayer and devotions. Pope will then go over announcements and present a writing tip she has gleaned.
“We then allow members to share some good news, like, ‘I published this book,’ or ‘I published this article on a website,’” she said. “I like how the meetings are structured and that there’s a specific thing we look forward to each month. When we have a guest speaker, we don’t feel so relationally distant from them. We ask questions, we are even physically closer to them than at other writing organizations I’ve been a part of. For me, I get as much out of the critiquing of my work in progress as I do writing tips, whether it’s something I share or others do.”
Pope said she’s been in three other writing groups, but when she joined Word Weavers, she found where she wanted to be. “I knew I had to join, and it’s been the best group I’ve ever been in,” she said.
An online option is also available. “The online groups are not local,” Pope said. “You’ll have other authors from around the country that you’ll be interacting with.”
Word Weavers Knoxville Chapter is open to new members. To learn more, visit the website at www.word-weavers.com or email Julia Pope at pope.je7@gmail.com
