The WordPlayers of Knoxville presents a staged reading of "Big Mama’s Kitchen" by Joseph Frost on Monday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. at The Square Room, 4 Market Square, Knoxville. Admission is free with donations appreciated. Actors and audience will be socially distant. Masks required. For more information, visit http://wordplayers.org/current-season/staged-readings/ or call 865-539-2490.
Big Mama’s kitchen was special, no question — but when Albert and Bethany move into her house to keep the memory of Big Mama alive, they have no idea what they’re getting into. This delightful farce introduces us to the wonder of Big Mama, hungry locals who aren’t ready to let go, and the grandson who must find a way to rekindle Big Mama’s loving spirit without letting everything fall apart in the process.
