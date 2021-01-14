The WordPlayers is offering a show for Black History Month both live and virtually.
"The Ends We Seek" — a one act play with music by Ethan Norman — is a work of historical fiction, which moves between actual events in the 19th and 20th centuries. The play illustrates how major historical events — Lincoln’s election and Emancipation Proclamation, as well as the movement for civil rights inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. — impacted the lives of ordinary individuals and families.
A mother and a son, in two different centuries, play out the average person’s struggle with life in a dysfunctional society rife with racism. Scenes of daily life play out against a backdrop of history and lead us through moments where national, social and political turmoil have lasting and powerful effects on ordinary families. With sharp dialogue, inspired by true stories, and with captivating musical interludes, "The Ends We Seek" personalizes and humanizes the experience of ordinary people swept up in the events of history.
"The Ends We Seek" is available to tour to venues as a live performance or video presentation from Feb. 15-28. For fee and scheduling information, call 865-539-2490 or visit wordplayers.org.
The WordPlayers is a 501(c)3 theatre organization based in Knoxville.
