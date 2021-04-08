The WordPlayers of Knoxville will produce a staged reading of Steve Sherman’s new play, "A Fly in November" at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 12, in the Square Room, 4 Market Square, Knoxville. Admission is free. Actors and audience will be socially distant and masks will be required of the audience. For more information, call 865-539-2490 or visit wordplayers.org
"A Fly in November" focuses on Lucas, a young slave in Knoxville, who is caught up in the conflict of two brothers fighting on opposite sides during the Civil War. The play takes place amidst the turmoil of a single week in November of 1863, just before and after the battle of Fort Sanders.
The WordPlayers is a 501(c) (3) theatre company based in Knoxville. The Staged Reading Series is sponsored by Brad Croisdale of Realty Executives. Other plays in the series are "Althea & Angela" by Todd Olson and "Till Death Do Us Part" by Craig Smith. For more information about The WordPlayers, visit wordplayers.org.
