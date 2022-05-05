The WordPlayers will offer acting classes for young people on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from June 13 to 24, at Erin Presbyterian Church, 200 Lockett Road, Knoxville.
Fairy Tale Theatre, for ages 6-8, will meet from 10-11 a.m. and Make-A-Scene, for ages 9-11, will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students will learn the basics of acting through theatre games, exercises and improvisation. A showcase will be presented for family and friends on the last day.
For more information, see wordplayers.org or call 865-539-2490.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.