The WordPlayers of Knoxville opens its 2022-23 season with “Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins” by Stephen Temperley. Performances are Oct. 6, 7, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 9 and 16 at 2:30 p.m. at Erin Presbyterian Church, 200 Lockett Road, Knoxville. Tickets, $22 for adults and $18 for students, are available online at wordplayers.org and at the door. For more information, please call 865-539-2490.
Florence Foster Jenkins, one of the world’s most famous society eccentrics, suffered under the delusion that she was a great coloratura soprano when she was, in fact, incapable of producing two consecutive notes in tune. Nevertheless, her annual recitals in the ballroom of the Ritz-Carlton brought her extraordinary fame. As news of her terrible singing spread, so did her celebrity. The climax of her career was a concert at Carnegie Hall in 1944 which sold out in two hours.
“Souvenir,” by turn hilarious and poignant, tells her story through the eyes of her accompanist, Cosme McMoon. McMoon initially regards her as little more than an easy way to pay the rent, but, as he gets to know her, his contempt for her gives way to reluctant admiration, then friendship and affection.
The WordPlayers is a 501(c)3 faith-based theater organization based in Knoxville. For more information, visit www.word players.org.
